Zodiac Signs — Do You Know What Your Star Sign Means?

Zodiac signs have great significance in the life of many people. You have heard or seen people who are fond of reading their daily or weekly horoscopes or probably you also do the same. Zodiac signs impact our personalities in different ways.

Astrology can be seen as a window into the unseen world – which helps us to learn a lot about who we truly are. Besides that, sun signs also help in enhancing our understanding and empathy towards other people. Let us take a look at the 2020 horoscope signs and their meanings.

Aries

This is a sign for people who are between March 21- April 19. People under this zodiac sign are considered to be adaptive, creative and insightful. However, they can also be unpredictable and strong-willed. Although they are easily angered, they rarely take it personally.

Taurus

Taurus is a zodiac sign for people who were born between April 20 to May 20. These are strong individuals with great stamina and will power. They are generally stubborn by nature. They are the kind of people who will stand their ground no matter the circumstances. Besides that, Taurus is also an appreciative and sympathetic sign.

Gemini

Gemini is for people who were born between May 21 and June 20. Gemini generally means balance, flexibility, and adaptability. People who are born under this zodiac sign are quick to understand the meaning of a situation and act accordingly. However, they tend to have duality in terms of their nature – making it hard to predict their next move.

Cancer

It is a zodiac sign for people born between June 21 and July 22. People born under this zodiac sign love home, their family, their life and the domestic setting. They are sort of conservatives and operate on a fundamental level. However, considering the fact that the moon is their ruler, they can be moody and contradictory sometimes.

Leo

Leo means power, expanse, and exuberance. These are people who were born July 23rd and August 22nd. They are leaders by nature and tend to be high-minded and vocal in terms of their opinions. They are also able to figure out things quicker than other people.

Virgo

Virgo is a sun sign for people born between August 23rd to Sept 22nd. They are cheerful and fun people to hang around with. They are very inquisitive and can easily fit the role of investigators.

Libra

Libra is synonymous with stability, justice, equanimity, and balance. It comprises people born between September 23rd and October 22nd. They like to surround themselves with beauty and harmony. They are very understanding individuals. Libra people will try to avoid chaotic places by all means.

Scorpio

Although people under this zodiac sign can often be misunderstood, they have the ability to execute tasks more confidently. They are people who were born between October 23rd and November 22nd. They are able to overcome almost any obstacle when they put their minds together.

Sagittarius

This is a zodiac sign for those people born between November 22nd and Dec 21st. Individuals under this zodiac sign are great when it comes to focusing on particular things. They generally make very good loyal friends and lovers.

Capricorn

It is a zodiac sign for those who were born between December 22nd and Jan 19th. People under this sign are regarded to be philosophical and intelligent. They always apply their knowledge to solve everyday problems and work to maintain order and stability. They are good at achieving their goals easily because of their ability to organize well.

Aquarius

Aquarius is a zodiac sign for people who were born between Jan 20th to Feb 18th. People born under this sign often conduct themselves in an unorthodox manner. However, they are very effective in their achievements. They are proactive and will always be the first to take up the task assigned to groups.

Pisces

Pisces which is a zodiac sign for people born between Feb 19th and March 20th. A person born under this zodiac sign often works hard in amassing a great deal of knowledge – although they never realize that goal. They are honest, trustworthy and unselfish. Besides, they are also considered to be overcautious.