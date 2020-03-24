Effective marketing requires a variety of content and the use of numerous different delivery channels. From social media platforms and PPC adverts to offline solutions, such as billboards and flyers, there are endless ways to promote your brand.

In 2020, however, video marketing is set to become the most popular option for businesses, non-profit organizations, and even individuals. Whether you’re promoting your own Instagram page, launching a new enterprise or increasing customer loyalty, video marketing should be part of your plan.

To get the most out of your branding and promotions this year, take a look at why video marketing is essential in 2020.

1. Increased Reach

No matter who your target market is, they’re consuming video content. 78% of people watch online video content every week and over 1 billion hours of video are watched on YouTube every day. With the potential to reach a high proportion of your target audience instantly, video marketing can transform your business.

It’s especially popular with millennials and Gen Z consumers. They have grown up with technology and are far more likely to connect with brands online. Younger people are avid consumers of video content, and if a brand makes no effort to produce marketing videos aimed at this demographic, it will miss out on a significant market sector.

2. People Prefer It

According to consumers, video is their favorite form of content. With people actively choosing to consume video content over text-based information, images, emails, infographics, and manuals, it makes sense to communicate with your prospects in this way.

Video is far more digestible than a brochure or text-based ad. You can communicate more complex information in a video, particularly if you use an explainer video. People prefer to sit and watch a video than read a long article, especially when the information is communicated in a fun, light-hearted way.

3. It’s Mobile-Friendly

The rise of mobile devices means more people now browse the internet via smartphones and tablets than laptops and desktop PCs. Video content is ideally suited for mobile consumption, which may explain why its reach is so high. Choosing marketing content that consumers can engage with readily and easily is essential for campaign success.

Always make sure any marketing videos you create are suitable or smartphone screens. They need to be quick to load and highly shareable. The more shareable a video is, the more likely it is to go viral, which is what every brand craves.

Building a Video Marketing Campaign

Video marketing enables brands to be as creative as they like, so you have free reign to develop innovative and off-the-wall content. However, producing great video content is trickier than it seems. Working with professionals and hiring the right environment, such as a video production studio Massachusetts, may be the most effective way to create top-quality content. What’s more – an experienced production team can help to set your campaign apart from competing content.

Successful brands are already utilizing video marketing to attract new customers, increase sales and enhance loyalty. With various different types of video content to explore, there is no end to the possibilities when it comes to crafting a successful campaign. If you want to incorporate video content into your own marketing strategy, consider using the following types of film to reach your audience:

Explainers

How-To

Product Reviews

Demos

Experts Interviews

VR and Augmented Reality

Employee Q&As

Animated

Event

Live

Customer Testimonials

Webinar

Case Study

Presentation

Tutorial

Personalized

Become a Video Marketer Today

With so many different types of video content to use, businesses across all industries and sectors can reap the benefits of using video within their marketing campaigns. It doesn’t cost as much as you think to produce a marketing video. You can even do it in-house if you want a more low-key, indie vibe for your video. Thanks to editing software freely available online, its never been so easy to produce professional-looking marketing videos.

Both B2B and B2C companies can boost their performance with video marketing in 2020, so why wait?

As an increasing number of firms embrace video marketing, it’s time to start creating, producing, and releasing video content if you want to outrank and outperform your competitors.