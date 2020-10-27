What’s the Best Cheap VPN for Netflix?

You might groan at the thought of having to get yet another subscription just to be able to access the full Netflix catalog. Unfortunately, until licensing rules stop being decided by out-of-touch execs, we don’t have much of an option. Luckily, the best cheap VPN for Netflix is only a couple of clicks away.

Here are some examples of budget VPNs that will let you watch all your favorite content from all around the world. ProPrivacy lists 10 quality examples that won’t break the bank – visit their link if you want the biggest discounts.

In the meantime, here’s a quick look at three of their picks for under $2 a month.

A Few Tips in Advance

First of all, month-by-month VPN subscriptions tend to be more expensive than, say, a one-year plan. Some may see this as a sales-y tactic, and it’s totally understandable. However, keep in mind that you’re bound to use the VPN for more than a month, anyway. Unless you’re not much of a Netflix person, in which case what are you even doing here?

Jokes aside, things can get pretty cost-effective with longer plans – with savings of up to 88% a month in some cases. There’s no risk involved in it, either. Each provider offers a 30 day money-back guarantee, letting you test out their product without limitations.

Lastly, “cheap” doesn’t equate to “poor quality” when it comes to VPNs. Well, at least not the options presented by ProPrivacy. They’ve all tested negative for any leaks or malware, and none of them have any risky clauses in their privacy policies. Basically, you don’t need to worry about getting your online data sold off – you know, like with a free VPN.

With all that out of the way, let’s get into our main topic.

Ivacy – Best Cheap VPN by Price

If you’re looking to spend as little as possible and still get easy access to Netflix, Ivacy is an excellent pick. At the time of writing, their subscription went as low as $1.16 a month on their 5-year plan. True, that long of a commitment can be intimidating. But even their 1 month plan is cheaper than average, starting at only $9.95.

You can use a single subscription for up to ten devices simultaneously. Ideal if you and your family tend to switch between TV, phone, tablet, and smart toaster all in the same day. Security-wise, it’s exactly what we mentioned in the beginning: zero logs and strong encryption safeguarding your data.

It’s worth noting that they have over 1000 servers in 100 locations around the world. Realistically, you only need about 10 of them to unblock the most popular Netflix locations. But more servers also means fewer people hogging up resources at any one time, resulting in faster streaming speeds.

Surfshark – Unlimited Connections for Cheap

Are ten simultaneous connections not enough for you? With Surfshark, you can keep tacking on unlimited devices to the same account. All for the low price of $1.94 a month on their 3-year plan. At $11.95, their monthly plan is nothing spectacular. In fact, it’s pretty standard for the industry.

Their server count is a bit higher than Ivacy, numbering over 1700 in 63 countries. Once again, this isn’t much of an advantage if all you want is to unblock a few key Netflix libraries. We’re not going to fault them for it, either. You never know when some old show stuck in licensing limbo might pop up for streaming at some weird location.

A neat little feature is Surfshark’s “CleanWeb” that acts as a built-in ad-blocker while you’re connected to the VPN. Not only does it block ads, but it also prevents your device from opening most known malware and phishing domains. It’s especially useful nowadays, considering there’s been a 350% surge in phishing websites since the pandemic started.

PrivateVPN – Cheapest Monthly Subscription

They only have over 100 servers in 60 countries – and honestly, you’re unlikely to need any more than that. You should still expect a similar level of quality to the competition, at the lowest monthly price point of $7.12.

This makes them the best cheap VPN for Netflix watchers that don’t plan on sticking around after The Office is gone. For the rest, their 2-year plan is a pretty sweet deal – at only $1.89 a month. Just a bit over Ivacy’s offer, but without the extra 3 years’ commitment.

Their VPN client only supports six simultaneous connections, but it should be enough for the average household. What’s surprising is their decent download and streaming speeds, in spite of having way fewer servers than other providers. Well, they didn’t make ProPrivacy’s #1 spot for no reason.