What’s In Your Formula Milk? Baby Formula Ingredients You Should Know

If, for certain reasons, the mother of a newborn, cannot feed him breast milk to help come milk formula. Today, the market for formula milk is quite large and decent choice. Be sure to ask your pediatrician for help in choosing a milk formula. But it should definitely be adapted to the composition of breast milk. However, in today’s world of the latest technology, young parents still want to know what useful substances should be included in the baby formula. Artificial milk is made from cow’s milk, but its composition is changed by modern technological processes. The main feature of the mixture is the presence of easily digestible whey protein. It contains amino acids, which are so necessary for the proper development of the child.

In addition, some animal fat is removed in the production process. It is replaced by vegetable fat. Like breast milk, it contains essential fatty acids, vitamins and minerals. However, its complete composition does not exactly replicate the content of useful substances in mother’s milk, for example, it does not contain hormones, natural antibodies and some enzymes that ensure better digestion.

Composition of milk formulas

In general, the composition of dry formula is the minimum that every baby of the first year of life needs. Milk formula is made taking into account the needs and age of the child (each period of development requires a certain amount of micronutrients), includes fats, proteins, minerals and vitamins. Artificial adapted baby milk in its composition contains:

Protein

Probiotics

Prebiotics

Carbohydrates

Unsaturated fats

When buying baby formula, pay attention to the micronutrients in its composition. Very desirable among these are:

Sodium and potassium. But in small amounts, since the immature gastrointestinal tract is not able to process large amounts of these substances

Iron. In contrast, the iron content of infant formula is elevated because it is poorly absorbed. Iron from breast milk is absorbed by 50%, while only 10% from formula. That is why most children fed artificially increase the risk of anemia by 3 to 5 months of life

Calcium is necessary for the proper formation of bones and teeth

Iodine is necessary for the production of thyroid hormones. Iodine, as well as iron, must be exceeded in the formula

Selenium is an antioxidant that protects against free radicals

Nucleotides. They are a fundamental element of DNA structure and an essential building block, they positively influence the development of the digestive system and support proper functioning of the immune system

Vitamins in baby formula

There must also be a certain group of vitamins in the dairy formula. Such as:

A maintains normal skin, hair and nails, and plays an important role in receiving visual stimuli from the retina. However, an excess of the vitamin can cause headaches, nausea, loss of appetite and diarrhea

C is a natural antioxidant that prevents infections and tumor formation and facilitates iron absorption

vitamin E helps the nervous and circulatory systems function properly

vitamin D promotes growth and strengthens bones. Its deficiency prevents the absorption of calcium

Of course, young parents are difficult to understand the formulas and formulations of formulas. But this can always help the pediatrician, there are support lines for young parents.

However, sometimes you have to make a choice without the help of a specialist. And the first factor to pay attention to is the age and health status of the baby. Among the products available on the shelves, you can find adapted formula for premature babies, for children with an allergy to cow’s milk protein. There are also special therapeutic mixes – antireflux, lactose-free and formula for anemia. However, remember that any therapeutic formula is given only on the recommendation of the doctor, and not on your own initiative. After all, with an unwise approach, therapeutic feeding can even harm your baby’s health.

Many parents choose and recommend HIPP formula. At the heart of these mixes is eco-friendly organic milk, which: strengthens the immune system, quickly saturates and is easily absorbed. The formulas are balanced with complex vitamins, iron and calcium. HIPP Organic milk formula is the best choice for full growth and development of a healthy baby, thanks to its unique base – organic milk. Organic milk reduces the risk of allergies. The positive effect of organic milk has been proven by scientific research. “Organic PRE” is a milk formula for feeding babies from birth and during the first six months of life, which fully meets all the child’s physiological needs for nutrients and energy.

According to the latest scientific recommendations, “Organic PRE” additionally contains: natural fatty acids LCP, Omega-3 and Omega-6 and taurine, contributing to brain and vision development of the baby, nucleotides, important for strengthening immunity, carnitine for better absorption of fats, selenium for antioxidant action HIPP formulae, according to the European and Ukrainian requirements for baby food, are made: without dyes, without preservatives, without flavors, without genetically modified components.

A newborn’s body is very fragile and requires special nutrition, care and treatment. Caring, careful attitude and the right foods are the key to success. Our children are our future, and they deserve the best – organic, natural products grown without the use of pesticides, hormones and growth stimulants.