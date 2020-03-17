What You Need to Know About CBD Oil and Anxiety Reduction

In 2018, the Agriculture Improvement Act passed through congress with the intention of helping farmers improve their livelihood and profit. The bill made it legal to grow and sell items containing hemp if the product contained no more than 0.3% THC. Not all states followed suite at the same time. Most state legalization happened in 2019.

Improving the lives of farmers wasn’t the only purpose of this bill. The government became sympathetic to those who were using THC to improve a medical condition. Mainly, its positive effect on reducing seizures made the substance widely accepted as beneficial. As more and more people started using CBD oil, other benefits were discovered. Many are taking advantage of CBD oil’s ability to reduce anxiety. This has helped promote sleep and comfort in the mind.

Safe for Those With Substance Abuse Disorders

Many Americans have struggled to overcome their anxiety without engaging in risky behaviors. Anxiety can be like torture. It’s a sad fact of the matter that many have turned to illicit substances to cope with it. CBD oil reduces anxiety without giving you a high, which has made it possible for you to use it if you have a substance use disorder.

Many have found that its helped them get off drugs that they were abusing to help with their anxiety. Smokers often use cigarettes to help calm their nerves. Trying to quite can increase their anxiety even more. CBD oil has allowed them to cope while quitting and is much safer than turning to cigarettes.

Almost No Side Effects

Most people do not experience any side effects when using CBD oil for anxiety. With that said, some people can have an allergic reaction. This is incredibly rare and often has something to do with a different compound that’s present besides the CBD. Those with allergies should consider using CBD isolate. This form of CBD oil contains almost nothing except CBD. Other side effects of CBD oil can include:

Dry mouth

Low blood pressure

Light headedness

Drowsiness

Backed by Research

The only studies found that discourage CBD oil for those with anxiety have been about marijuana. CBD oil is not made from the bud of the plant. It is made from the entire plant, except for that part. That is how it is easier to remove the THC.

A study published in The Journal of Psychopharmacology suggested that CBD oil can reduce anxiety levels in humans. The aim of the study was to find that CBD oil benefits those with social anxiety or have a social anxiety disorder. Regional cerebral blood flow was tested in humans and animals after the consumption of 400 MG of CBD. One party was given a placebo. When compared to the placebo group, anxiety was dramatically reduced in those who took CBD oil.

A 2014 study also published in The Journal of Psychopharmacology found that CBD oil has both anti-anxiety properties as well as an antidepressant effect. This study proved that there is a great reaction from the 5-HT1A receptor in the brain. This receptor has been heavily associated with reducing anxiety and improving mood in general when it is activated.

Buying CBD Oil

To gain the benefits gotten from CBD Oil, you must find a place to buy CBD oil. Buying CBD oil is extremely easy to do as it is quite prevalent. There are also many forms of CBD oil to choose from. Buying seed oil is not a good idea if you wish to receive the benefits that CBD contains. It has no CBD in it. Any other hemp extract contains CBD oil. The strongest form of CBD oil is crystals or wax. This is often used in dabbing. Some do not like to consume it in this form as it is easy to overdo it.

It’s important to discover the strength you need when choosing to buy CBD oil. CBD oil isolate is the second strongest form. This form is commonly used in vapes. A lot of people like vaping CBD oil as it replaces the sensory experience that smoking brings.

There are edibles available for those not interested in vaping it. Edibles are a great idea if you can control yourself with sweets. Full spectrum and isolate are typically used in edibles. Full spectrum contains other materials from the plant.

The Bottom Line

Many have found that consuming CBD oil has been beneficial for reducing their anxiety. It is backed by science and has few side effects. Most people only experience drowsiness. Consider making a purchase if you would like to reduce your level of anxiety without taking a dangerous substance.