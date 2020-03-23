What Lingerie Do Men Actually Like?

Let’s keep it real. Almost any lingerie you decide to put on is going to get him off. The fact that you put all that effort into turning him on is a turn-on in and of itself! But if it’s a special occasion, like your anniversary, Valentine’s Day, or THAT date — you know which one — and you decide to go the extra mile to look extra sexy for him, you can be sure he will never, ever forget it.

So what lingerie should you put on to absolutely blow his mind? Well, the keyword here is special. Put on something different and unique, something he has never seen you — or maybe any other woman — in before. Because your man deserves to feel special, too!

1. The bow

There is nothing in this world you could give him that would be a better gift than giving him yourself. And since we’re on the topic of gifts, why not wrap yourself up in a shiny satin bow? He’s got money, he can buy his own smartphone, cologne or socks! If you want to go above and beyond cologne and socks, however, Obsessive has a smoldering selection of bows you can use to make your body the ultimate present. His birthday has never been as special as it’s going to be today!

2. The Corset

The corset is a timeless favorite for a reason — it cinches the waist, highlighting your hips and bust to turn you into the perfect hourglass in the blink of an eye! Take a look at the corsets on Obsessive to find one that goes with your personality, be that a glossy black, unapologetically sexy number corset dress or an innocently girlish lacy creation. Going to the gym takes weeks or even months to take effect, but a well-fitted corset can change your figure in moments.

3. The Crotchless (!) Thong

Your parents never need to know you’ve been this naughty! Your man, on the other hand, is likely to be shocked into a horny stupor when he realizes that thong is so much more, or should I say less, than he could have ever guessed it was. I mean, it looked like a regular thong, which is hot enough on its own, but then you opened your legs ever so slightly and… Yeeeah, I can see his eyes glaze over from here! Granted, going crotchless might not be for every woman, but I assure you every man will adore you for it!

Lingerie has been an integral part of what it means to be sexy for hundreds of years. Share this centuries-old magic with your man today by wearing lingerie that will make his jaw drop. But beware — once you give him a taste of what you look like in satin and lace, he is sure to be back for seconds. And thirds.

4. Chemise

Nothing beats the good old style of Chemise when it comes to seducing a man (or woman for that matter). A Chemise is a short slip dress that looks a bit like a sundress, but a lot sexier. You can wear it with any bikini or thong, but I say, why wear anything at all. Let ‘em get a hard peek of what they so desire to get their blood pumping.

Chemise is very similar to another type of lingerie Camisole and Tap Short. The only difference is that it’s a bit larger and there are no shorts. Camisole might be your choice if you want to go to sleep. But if you plan on sleeping with him, Chemise is your girl! I say you must get one in white that shows a lot of cleavage.

The best thing about Chemise is its shape like a dress. It’s lingerie that is usually large enough to be a proper dress, but so sexy he wouldn’t let you go out wearing it. It nicely shows your curves, isn’t see-through enough (to keep the curiosity), and you can get it in several designs. Try one that is backless or has a see-through floral pattern. And you know what, it just shows enough cleavage to make a man sweat even in the cold of North.