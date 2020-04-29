What Is Torrenting? How Torrent Works? Is It Illegal or Not?

The term torrenting has been around since the dawn of the internet, message boards, and the development of the very first file-sharing programs and applications. Understanding what torrenting is, how it works, and the legality of torrenting can help you on your quest to find safe and trusted torrent websites once you begin torrenting or sharing files with the world yourself.

What is Torrenting?

Torrenting is the process of sharing, uploading, and downloading files with a P2P, or peer-2-peer solution in place. The process of torrenting a file allows you to download file data from various locations simultaneously from anywhere in the world based on who has uploaded the file and who is sharing it throughout your chosen or preferred torrenting program and network.

How Does Torrenting Work?

As opposed to simply clicking a download button and allowing an entire file to save to your computer’s harddrive, torrenting involves taking bits and pieces of a file and distributing the file throughout different users, uploaders, and downloaders through different virtual packets.

Users who upload and share files with others via a torrenting program or digital system are often referred to as seeders. Seeders are users who want to help others receive their downloads faster. Seeders share their file data with torrenting programs, allowing users to download items at a faster download rate. Seeders are typically uploaders and individuals who are major parts of the online torrenting community.

Leecher is another term used for those who simply torrent files rather than uploading, sharing, and seeding items themselves. Leechers typically casually torrent and are not users who upload their own files to share.

The more seeders a downloadable file has available, the faster the file will download once you load the file into your preferred torrenting program. Files with few seeders and plenty of leeches may take much longer than files with more seeders or a balance between the two types of users.

Is Torrenting Illegal or Not?

On the surface, the act of participating in any type of torrenting is not illegal in itself. However, uploading, sharing, and downloading copyrighted content or paid content and media is illegal and can result in fines or the disconnection of your internet service.

Choosing to torrent may sound appealing for those who are looking to save money and quickly download files to their own computer hard drives, however, it is important to note that copyright infringement is still taken seriously throughout many countries in the world. The rise in online surveillance, monitoring, and censorship has lead to users seeking out a VPN, or a virtual private network solution for themselves anytime they are browsing online, uploading files, or torrenting media.

Finding Safe and Trusted Torrent Sites

Finding safe and trusted websites is not always easy, as many torrent websites and online communities continue to receive cease and desist orders, fines, and mandated shutdowns. Some of the most well-known torrenting sites from the past include The Pirate Bay as well as Kick Ass Torrents, both of which have since been removed from the internet, although replica websites continue to pop up.

Some of the most well-known torrenting websites for public information and files that are copyright-free include:

Public Domain Torrents

Vuze StudioHD

Internet Archive

BitLove

Jamendo

Vodo

Finding a torrenting program is also necessary in order to get started with the downloading and saving process of torrenting files. Choosing the right torrenting software can feel overwhelming or confusing with the number of solutions there are currently available on the market. Selecting a torrenting program is essential as it can help with the expediting of your downloads or it can contribute to the installation of spyware and malware into your computer itself. Some of the most reputable and reliable torrenting programs currently available include:

uTorrent

Transmission

qBitTorrent

Deluge

Be sure to take the time to review features and testimonials before choosing a torrent client that works for you.

Familiarizing yourself with the process of torrenting, torrent communities, and the legalities of torrenting can help you to determine if the process is right for you. Once you understand how torrenting works and how you can share your own media nad uploaded files with the world, you can choose a torrenting website and program that works for you.