Vape Shops – Online or Brick and Mortar?

When it comes to the world of e-cigs, we know that you can afford to spare no expense in the grand scheme of things. It’s definitely a real pig to try and sort out everything, but you need a reliable provider to give you what you want.

Ultimately, that means you need to decide if you’re going to hunt for premium e-liquid out there in the world, or whether you fancy taking a quick peek online to get the goods you need. We thought we’d take a look at both options and compare.

The Outside World

Unfortunately, outside isn’t a safe place to be right now, what with the coronavirus playing havoc with our lives.

However, on a normal basis, the brick and mortar vape shop is no bad thing. You’ve got a broad selection, a friendly vibe, personal customer service, and potentially some hidden deals.

Of course, it does come with it’s share of negatives too. For example, if you want to go there, you’ve got to make the trip. That’s not always convenient for busy folk.

You’ve also got the issue that smaller vape shops might struggle to get quality products in – brand names and such are harder to acquire in bulk for smaller enterprises. Sure, it’s possible, but they’re also going to struggle from time to time.

Finally, the brick and mortar vape shop has strict opening hours. You have to plan to go when they’re open – so if you just fancy something new, you might not be able to get it exactly when you want to.

The Digital Realm

The digital realm is an interesting one because it offers quite a few unique benefits which make it a powerful option for many. When you’re out there in the realm of the internet, you’ve got quite a few nifty benefits to pick from.

First of all, there’s no operating hours. You can place an order whenever you want to, and it’s going to be processed pretty quickly. Second, the selection is often bigger, quite a lot of the time. The lack of brick and mortar premises means that the typical guidelines for size don’t apply to us. We can operate at whatever capacity we want, which means we can scale up and get those brand products.

How obviously, you’ve also got 24/7 customer service, a selection of deals and promotions we couldn’t offer in a store, and a bunch of other cool stuff that makes the online vape shop not a bad idea at all. In fact, most people go online now – it’s kind of the done thing for shopping these days.

So, in conclusion, what have we learned today? Well, first of all, you’ve got all the different benefits of a brick and mortar premises within a virtual shop. This makes getting what you need easier by far. When you’ve got all of these different options and choices, it’s never been simpler to check out what’s on offer.

But there is something to be said for that convenience too. The online world has a level of convenience that other places just can’t match. It’s being able to pick up your phone and make an order that gives it a unique edge.

We’re not suggesting that the brick and mortar store doesn’t have it’s charms, of course, because any place can. No, we’re more thinking that when it comes to the world of buying e-liquid and such, The world of the digital is probably the clear winner when it comes to flexibility and what can be on offer.