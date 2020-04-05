Types of Health Insurance Plans to Cover Senior Costs

People are living longer. However, people are more prone to developing health problems as they get older. Health care in America is expensive. The good news is that there are several health insurance plans that cover senior expenses.

Medicare

Medicare is government-funded health insurance that is intended for people who are over the age of 65. In order to qualify for Medicare, you must work full-time for at least 10 years. It is paid for by employee payroll taxes. There are four parts of Medicare.

Part A

No one has to pay anything for Part A. It covers hospital bills, hospice care, home care, and skilled nursing facilities.

Part B

You will have to pay extra for Part B. Most people pay $100 per month for Part B expenses. It covers doctor’s visits, clinical trials, certain surgeries, and lab tests.

Part C

Part C is often referred to as Medicare Advantage. The cost of this can vary, and you get it through a private company that has contracted through Medicare.

Part D

Part D will cover your prescription drugs.

Medicare Supplements

Many people find that standard Medicare does not cover all of their healthcare costs. That is why they decide to get Medicare supplements. These are often referred to as Medigap policies. In order to qualify for Medigap, you must be covered under Medicare Part A and Part B.

You may not qualify for Medigap insurance if you are covered under a Medicare Advantage plan. It is also important to note that there are some things that may not be covered by Medigap insurance. This includes vision care, dental care, and long-term care.

Medicaid

Medicaid is another federal health insurance plan. It is designed for low-income people. Your available assets are one of the things that will determine whether you qualify for Medicaid. This plan will pay for nursing care, hospice care, and home care.

It is possible to qualify for Medicaid and Medicare. Keep in mind that Medicaid rules can vary from state to state. That is why it is important for you to do research and find out about the qualifications before you apply for it.

Private Health Insurance Plans

Private health insurance is something that you can get through a private company or employer. However, if you get private insurance through an employer, then the plan will likely end after you retire. There are some exceptions to this. For example, you may be covered after you retire if you are a part of a pension or union plan.

It can be expensive to get health insurance through a private company. Your age and overall health are some of the main factors that will determine how much you will have to pay for your health insurance. It is possible for you to get denied health insurance if you have serious health conditions.

The best thing that you can do to ensure that you get the best plan for your money is to shop around. You will also need to make sure that you speak with an insurance agent.

Veteran’s Insurance

If you are a veteran or married to one, then you may be able to get coverage through the Veterans Administration. In order to qualify, you must have served in active duty for at least two years. You also qualify if you have a disability that is related to serving in the military.

There are currently 9.3 million people who get insurance through the Veteran’s Administration and Medicare.

Long-term Care Insurance

Most seniors will require long-term care at some point. This includes home care, assisted living or nursing home. That is why it is a good idea to get long-term care insurance. The best time for you to get long-term care insurance is while you are in your 50s or early 60s. The cost of long-term care will start to go up after you turn 64.