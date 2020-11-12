Top 5 Most Unreliable European Cars

Cars have made most people’s lives easy by ensuring that movement from one place to another has been simplified. You do not have to worry about missing the train to work when you own a car. Besides that, cars also make it possible for owners to shop conveniently or move about with luggage without worrying. However, the gains you enjoy as a car owner are highly dependent on how reliable the car is.

A vehicle that keeps breaking down or needs regular servicing to work may end up being a liability than a solution to most of your transport challenges. A survey conducted about the most unreliable cars in 2020 showed some of the most shocking revelations. Unfortunately, a few of the vehicles that were expected to register excellent performance have been a total let down.

Top Cars That Have not Performed as Expected

The study, conducted by checkcardna.com shows, that a few cars that have not performed so well this year include:

Audi Q2 from 2016 onwards

BMW 5 series 2010 to 2017

Mercedes S-class from 2013 onwards

Mercedes C class from 2014 onwards

BMW I Series Diesel from 2011 to 2019

Peugeot 208 from 2012 to 2019

Jaguar XF from 2007 to 2015

Nissan Pulsar 2014 to 2018

Volkswagen T-Roc from 2018 onwards

Seat Ibiza from 2008 2017

Vauxhall Insignia 2008 to 2017

Mercedes C class Coupe from 2016 onwards

Jaguar XE Diesel from 2015 onwards

Landrover Discovery from 2014 to 2017

Renault Zoe from 2013 onwards

Vauxhall Astra Diesel from 2015 onwards

Nissan Qashqai Petrol from 2014 onwards

Landrover Discovery Sport from 2014 onwards

Renault Kadjar from 2015 onwards

Ford Edge from 2016 onwards

The above list of cars failed to perform as expected for one reason or another. In some cases, they did not perform any better than the older models of the same version. Even so, five cars have been unexpectedly disappointing, with most users not foreseeing such dismal performance. These are:

Range Rover Evoque from 2011 to 2019

With a reliability rate of 78.4 percent, this car has registered a low performance. Owners of this vehicle registered issues in 13 out of the 14 categories on the survey. The only problem that remained steady and unaffected s the perfect steering wheel. Most of the cars were impossible to drive after a week of use, and they needed to be serviced. While some of the work was offered free, some users had to spend anything from £101 to more than £1500 to fix the car and make it usable again.

Range Rover Velar from 2017 onwards

This beautiful looking car ranked a dismal 77.9 in terms of reliability. Most users would have expected it to rank slightly higher as nearly 50 percent of its owners complained about poor performance. Out of the 48% complaints from customers, 33 percent of them complained about electrical faults. Other complaints included the interior trim and bodywork. Fortunately, all vehicles were fixed without owners having to spend a dime. However, they had to make do with the car staying in the garage for over a week.

Jeep Renegade from 2015 onwards

This performed at 77.1 percent reliability rating. The biggest issue with the Renegade has been electrical faults. All the owners tend to had a problem to complain about. Some of the complaints revolved around failing dashboard displays and DAB radios. Most of the issues were fixed, and owners of the cars able to drive away immediately. However, some owners had to pay £15 to £1500.

Nissan X-Trail

The X-Trail looks beautiful and cool to drive in but unfortunately posted a 77.1 reliability performance, much to its owners’ disappointment. The tough look is just that look, but it fails to match in terms of performance. Most of the faults recorded ranged between 11 out of the 14 categories. These complaints were registered by 39 percent of the car owners, but most of the issues were repaired within the same day. Those who were unfortunate had to wait for at least one week, with owners being forced to pay £1500.

Range Rover from 2013 onwards

Disappointingly, the Range rover scored 69.3 percent in terms of reliability. Its central issue has been with the failing battery and major components being a let-down. The gearbox has also been reported to go wrong. The repairs have mostly been free, but owners have been forced to pay up to £1000 for repairs.