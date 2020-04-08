Tips on How to Start Potty Training: How to Potty Train Your Toddler

Potty training can be a difficult process. It can take time for your child to get used to the process. However, there are a number of things that you can do in order to make this process easier.

Make Sure That They Are Ready

Potty training will be a lot easier if you do not push your child to do it before they are ready. Many parents start potty training at the age of two, but there are some children who won’t be ready until after the age of three. There are several signs that indicate your child is ready to be potty-trained.

You are changing fewer diapers. This is a sign that your child has better control of their bladder.

Your child’s bowel movements are becoming more regular.

Your child tells you that they need to go to the bathroom.

Your child hates dirty diapers.

Let Your Child Pick the Potty

Your child should use a potty before they use a toilet. You should let your child pick out the potty. This will help them feel included in the process.

Switch to Pull-ups

Many people believe that it is best for a child to go straight from diapers to underwear. However, you should play it safe by buying pull-ups. One of the many benefits that come along with using diapers is that they are absorbent like diapers are. It is also easy for you to take them off. Additionally, they are disposable.

Set a Potty Schedule

One of the best things that you can do to successfully potty train your child is to set a regular schedule. You should have your child go to the bathroom when they get up, after they eat and before they go to bed. Even if your child tells you that they do not have to go to the bathroom, you should still encourage them to.

Avoid Denying Drinks

Many parents will restrict their child’s drink intake in order to stop accidents. Not only is this ineffective, but it is unhealthy. On the other hand, if you increase your child’s fluid intake, then they will be giving them more opportunities to go to the bathroom and succeed.

Shower Your Child With Praise

Praise reinforces good behavior. That is why you should praise your child every time that they are able to go to the bathroom. Praising your child will keep their motivation high.

Be Patient

Potty training is something that can take time. There are some children who catch on earlier than others. It may take your child a little longer to learn, but that does not mean that something is wrong. Your child will likely have an accident at some point. However, there is no need to punish or scold them.

Punishing a child for an accident can discourage them from trying again. They may also hold their bowels or bladder in order to avoid being punished again.

Train by Example

Children naturally want to mimic what they see their parent doing. That is why you should take your child to the bathroom with you. They will also be able to learn how to flush, wipe and wash their hands.

You can check out a free potty training resource if you are looking for different potty training methods.

Place the Potty in a Convenient Spot

It will be a lot easier for your child to use the potty if it is in a convenient spot. The playroom is a great place to put a potty.

Give Your Child a Book

Going to the potty won’t be as scary if your child has a book. They can pass time by looking at the pictures. The books will also help them relax.

Use Potty Training Songs

There are a lot of songs about going to the potty. If your child listens to potty training songs, then going to the bathroom won’t be as scary for them.