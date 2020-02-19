Tips And Tricks For A Teenage Babysitter

Babysitting is one of the most known and age-old profession. There is always a parent who needs help, wants to take a day off and go on a date. For this, they will need a babysitter who can take care of their child in their absence.

Babysitting is natural to some and a little difficult for most but the money that can be earned by this part-time job is undeniable.

Babysitting can be made easy if you know a few tips and tricks on how to handle the kids.

1. The preparation beforehand

Before you jump on that one call to babysit and head to the parents’ house. Here are a few things you have to prepare yourself for

Get to know all about the family whose kids you will be caring for that evening. If they are completely unknown try reaching their house an hour beforehand so that you can get to know a bit before the elders leave the house and you alone with the young ones.

Discuss your hourly charge and what happens in case they are late.

Be inquisitive on what duties they want you to do in their absence.

Always give a family member or friend all details about the family for whom and the place where you will be babysitting.

Dress in something comfortable and washable clothes.

2. What information to take from the parents

Before the parents leave to try to have all the information regarding the kids a few of them being

Tour the house and ask where all the things are for instance the phone, the entrance, and the exit.

If the baby is sleeping, then ask them to show where and if the child has to be woken up or not.

Where the parents are going and how can you reach them in case of an emergency, for instance, ask for their numbers.

Ask if the kids can have access to the screen and if their Ipads or tablets have parental control apps like FamiSafe on them.

Know where the child’s toys are and what games you can play with them.

3. Keep your attention on the child at all times

Your priority on the job should be the tot whom you are looking after. If they are sleeping then always have an ear out in case they might cry. Don’t have earbuds or air pods in your ear with full volume.

If they are playing then they don’t do anything that might harm them. Always keep them in your view.

4. Feeding the kids

If it is a toddler then check that the milk you give them is according to the parent’s instructions-Never less or more. Also, make sure that the milk you give them is not too hot or cold and has the perfect drinkable temperature.

If it’s an older kid make sure that they wash their hands before eating and you should before feeding them. Try to clean the kitchen when done; no one would want to come to a dirty kitchen. This will help you make a good reputation with the guardians and they might phone tracker app recommend you further.

5. Play with the kids

If you want to get into the children’s good graces then play with them. If it’s a boy then games of Pokémon cards and if it’s a girl then join her tea party. With teenagers, it can be slightly difficult but board games are your best bet. Once they are comfortable around you they will request their custodians to have you rather than a new one.

6. Don’t boss around

Remember you are in their home, you might be in charge but you have no right to boss them around. So rather than acting stuck up the whole time try communicating with the child as if they are equal and engage with them. Your time and the tot’s time both will be spent with pleasure rather then it being a drag for both parties.

7. Keep the kids safe

Try to keep all hazardous things away from the children. For instance keep them away from the staircase and railings, glass door and windows, prevent them from falling off any places or using anything with electric power or fire.

If there are babies then they keep everything away from their mouth. They love putting things in their mouth which can turn out to be dangerous if ingested.

When the kids are asleep keep frequent checks on them until you are finally set to leave.

Follow these instructions are you are bound to become the best baby sitter in the neighborhood.