The Top Six Benefits of Moving to a VoIP Telephone System

The idea that businesses would rely entirely on Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) technology for their phone system even just a handful of years ago would have been almost unimaginable.

That’s no longer the case.

More and more businesses – in every industry – are starting to capitalize on all that VoIP tech has to offer. Streamline, simplified, and easy to upgrade (and scale) there are a whole host of reasons to make the switch to this comms tech ASAP.

We highlight six of the biggest benefits below. Let’s dive right in!

Instant Cost Savings

The biggest advantage of switching to VoIP has to be the (almost) instant costs savings you’ll enjoy compared to traditional telephone systems.

Thanks to the fact that VoIP uses the internet to facilitate all of the communication on the system traditional telephone expenses disappear entirely. Long-distance charges are eliminated, the expense for adding new lines is eliminated, the cost of maintaining multiple numbers is eliminated – and all of those cost savings add up in a hurry.

True Location Independence

More and more modern businesses are waking up to the huge advantages of decentralization and remote work.

Stepping away from the traditional office environment is still something businesses are a little leery about, to be fair. But VoIP tech is helping to break down a lot of the old (and honestly outdated) objections to building a team around the world and reaping the rewards this location independence brings to the table.

A VoIP system can not only be leveraged by your team around the world (thanks to the software based nature of the platform) but it can also “travel” well.

As long as you have an internet enabled device – or something like the Fanvil X3SP IP phone – you’re going to have access to your entire communication setup. That’s just not possible with the traditional telecom system businesses are moving away from.

Far More Features and Flexibility

The best – the very best – telecom platforms are maybe going to give you a handful of options and features to leverage outside of traditional business phone solutions.

VoIP, on the other hand, opens things up in ways a hardware based telecom platform never could.

We’re talking about the ability to use video chat technology, collaborative tools, advanced voicemail and messaging solutions, almost infinite “phone lines” that can be managed easily – and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

With a VoIP setup you can have a telecom platform that is as streamlined or as sophisticated as you like. You’re always in control with VoIP.

Effortless Conference Calls

By eliminating the need for dedicated phone lines entirely conferencing becomes almost effortless.

A converged data network guarantees you have a simplified conferencing system, oftentimes a close to “one-touch” kind of solution that is easy enough to manage even with only a little bit of time using the system.

Getting people onboarded with a VoIP setup is simple, too. You’ll find that you can add, control, and remove “lines” as necessary – on the fly – without headache.

Reliability and Redundancy Built In

One of the biggest objections to moving forward with a VoIP setup was that it didn’t have the reliability that traditional telecom tools did.

This isn’t a worry any longer.

Today’s VoIP system are far more reliable than ever before. Internet infrastructures around the world have improved by leaps and bounds, but the underlying tech for VoIP has improved greatly, too.

On top of that, today’s VoIP setups can also be forwarded to mobile devices (and traditional landlines, when necessary) to allow for a lot of built-in redundancy. You won’t ever have to worry about missing calls or messages with VoIP tech today.

Easy Scalability

The real beauty of VoIP tools (like a lot of modern tech that’s changed the way business is done completely) is their scalability.

That you can scale up your VoIP system – or scale it back – on the fly, with no extra expense and almost instantly is something no traditional telecom platform can handle. You’ll see productivity skyrocket, the IT team will appreciate fewer headaches, and you’ll always have the perfect telecom platform for your needs (whatever they might be at that particular time) with VoIP.

VoIP is a true one-size-fits-all kind of solution completely because of this scalability. Every business can make the most of this tech, from the smallest solopreneur kinds of operations to the largest multinational corporations and everything in between.