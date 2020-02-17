Six Things You Should Know Before Travelling To The USA

Traveling to the United States can be intensely rewarding. America is one of the world’s largest countries. It’s also a world-class destination with a lot to offer visitors. If you’re planning to travel here, start with an ESTA application. Making use of the Government website esta.cbp.dhs.gov or working with a visa agency service can review your ESTA application and process it for you.

You’ll also want to keep factors like these in mind:

geography,

climate,

and getting around.

American Food

One of the many joys of traveling to America is the opportunity to sample lots of different dishes. There are several types of food you’ll typically find in the United States. Fast-food chains offer a quick bite that fits nicely in your budget.

Regional cuisines are also quite common in the United States. You’ll want to take advantage of such regional variations when you travel. Now is the time to try authentic clam chowder in Boston, eat barbecue in Texas and reach for that fish taco in California.

Basic American Geography

America is a really big place. It’s a lot bigger than you think from a brief glance at the map. Seemingly small distances like from New York City to Washington, D.C. will take you hours to traverse.

You need to plan accordingly. America is also divided into fifty states. Each state has slightly different rules and regulations. What is legal in one state, such as the consumption of cannabis, may not be legal the next state away. Make sure you know what you can and can’t do in every single state on your personal travel agenda.

Climate Variation

The United States is also home to many different kinds of regional climates. You should know the local climate you’re going to face before you leave. If you’re planning a trip that includes stops in Texas, Florida, Colorado, and Washington state, you need to make sure you’re packing the right clothing.

It can be very hot in one part of the United States while another is in the middle of a heavy snowstorm. Keep in mind that many places in the United States have a four-season climate. If you’re headed for Vermont in December, bring along winter clothing.

Friendly People

Like other places in the world, Americans have a distinct culture. In much of the country, people are very friendly. Expect to see smiles as you travel. They’ll also be curious about your home and willing to engage in a conversation about your travel plans here. They’re also happy to answer any questions you might have about the area. It’s also important to keep in mind specifics such as tipping.

If you’re ordering something at many restaurants, be prepared to pay for it. Most Americans commonly tip twenty percent of the final bill. English is the native language for most people so you have plenty of time to practice if you’re studying it.

Getting Around

Getting around when you’re here may take a combination of factors. For example, if you’re planning to spend a lot of time in Manhattan, it’s best to leave the car at home. Taking taxis or the subway instead will get you to your destination quickly.

Once you leave, it’s probably best to consider renting a car. Public transit tends to be sparse and infrequent once you leave many major American cities. American highways are well maintained. However, there may be tolls you need to pay along the way so budget accordingly.

Measurement in the United States

Unlike the rest of the world, Americans have not yet adapted the metric system. While you will see measurements in metric measurements in some parts of the country for certain items, this is not a given.

It’s a good idea to bone up on the basics of the system used in the United States before you leave. It’s a good idea to know exactly what is meant when you see a road sign indicating Denver is ten miles away. It’s also good to know exactly what you’re getting when you purchase a cold pint of beer.