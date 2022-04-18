Shopify SEO Tips that will Help You Bag More Customers

We all know the golden rule; more traffic on your website simply leads to more sales.

But getting traffic is not an easy task anymore. It is one of the hardest elements to get right. And this is why search engine optimization (SEO) has grown significantly. Whether you are running your own website or you have opened up your business on Shopify; a professional Shopify SEO Hong Kong expert can help you magnetize the right audience to your platform.

Optimizing your website or your Shopify store is crucial. This is where proper SEO will help you in ranking your website and attracting more customers. Also, we are not just discussing any customers; the customers that are attracted through SEO, are actual consumers who are willing to invest in whatever you are selling. Therefore, getting your Shopify SEO accurate is very important. And we will help you in this context.

Tips to Boost your Shopify SEO

There is a lot that goes into optimizing your Shopify store or website. And even when you are not an expert, paying attention to some basics can help you a lot.

Without any further ado, let’s have a look at what can be done to optimize your Shopify platform:

1. Optimizing Shopify Site Structure

Your site structure is very important. It refers to the way your elements are organized on the page. Therefore, organizing your content on the site, professionally, plays a huge role for SEO.

Consumers want to look for products and find them quickly. Making your website easier to navigate is very important. Therefore, choosing a minimal site structure can be very helpful. It makes it quick and easy for potential customers to navigate through search engines, and find what they are looking for.

Shopify makes it super easy for you to optimize your site structure. It is best to not add a lot of subcategories and make it user-friendly. Research thoroughly and examine the site structure of your competitors. It will help you understand the importance of a simpler structure and what it contains.

2. Enhance your User Experience

Shopify SEO has a lot to do with use-rexperience. If you are delivering a smooth and friendly experience to your website visitors, you will definitely rank higher. Therefore, focusing on some aspects like boosting your site speed and utilizing a responsive design can be extremely helpful in making a difference.

Website speed is very crucial. The modern consumer does not like to wait. And if your website is taking too long to open, they will simply look for another option. There are various ways to boost site speed and if you have a Shopify SEO Hong Kong expert to help you out; you will easily get a great speed, optimized professionally.

Likewise, a response design focuses on making your website look great on all types of devices. Responsive themes play a huge role in holding your visitor’s attention and enhance user-experience.

3. Keywords are Crucial

Shopify SEO is not complete without keyword optimisation. Or let’s say, no SEO is complete without them. They are the major element of optimization, determining your success, for you. Therefore, missing out on keywords simply means that you are putting your efforts to waste.

Finding the right keywords is very important as they will drive in traffic to your site. However, the question is; how will you find the right keywords?

It might seem attractive to start off by using fancy tools. But as it might seem, you can start smart. Make a list of topics that your audience would love to talk about. They must be closely related to your niche. Now, think about it; what would you type in the search engine, if you would be looking for this specific topic?

If you look closely, the high ranked websites have some common phrases in their headings; pick those up. It is one of the easiest and quickest ways to get the right keywords for your product.

4. Optimize Product Pages

Now, this is where we start digging into details; each of your product pages requires proper optimization to rank higher. However, as you already have a list of keywords and a proper site structure; this can be a little easier to manage.

It is best to begin optimizing your product pages with the top pages. This will include your homepage and then you can step down to product collections and your best selling products. Yet again, this is a time-consuming and rather detailed task. You have to optimize the title tags for each category and also optimize your meta descriptions etc.

For a lot of people, this might be a little complicated. This is where you can hire a professional to manage your Shopify SEO. they will certainly optimize your titles and descriptions properly.

CONCLUSION

There is a lot more that can be done to optimize your Shopify site or store. However, user experience, site speed and a simple site structure, are some of the basics that are essential to cover. Adding the right set of keywords further boosts your site performance.

Starting a website or an ecommerce store requires proper SEO. Thus, focusing on Shopify SEO is very important. If you are aiming for success, it is one of the key factors that will help you boost your online presence and magnetize traffic as well.

At the end, the above mentioned tips are helpful for you to start your Shopify store in the right direction. When you begin right, you have a defined path and it helps you in setting your busines,s on the right track.