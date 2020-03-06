Nine Simple Ways to Instantly Improve Your Dog’s Life

Your dog can brighten up your day just by being themselves. Doesn’t it make sense that you do the same for them? There are dozens of simple ways you can instantly improve your dog’s life, and we’ll give you several ideas that you can incorporate into your dog’s life with little fuss or hassle.

Give Your Dog Enrichment Puzzles

A bored dog is a destructive dog, and enrichment puzzles can help keep them entertained. What’s more, you can get these puzzles in a variety of difficultly levels as your dog gets used to the easier ones. Examples of these types of puzzles include:

Plush toys to hide smaller toys in that your dog has to get out

Treat toys that make your dog solve a puzzle before it opens

Treat dispensing rolling toys

Flip board

Sniffing games to find toys or treats

Set Aside Bonding Time

Your dog wants to bond with you and setting aside time every day to make this happen is a great way to improve your dog’s life. They like to be around you, and this gives you time to relax and unwind with them. You can take them for a walk or lounge around the house. If they have a favorite toy, take it out and play with them for 15 to 20 minutes.

Give Them Choices

We make choices every day, but we usually make all of the choices for our dogs too. While keeping safety in mind, consider finding a safe area where your dog can run off the leash. If you have a local dog park, take your dog there. When you go on a walk, let them pick the route and pace. Let them roam around more when you let them out.

Learn Dog Body Language

Since dogs can’t tell you how they’re feeling, learn dog body language. This is especially helpful if you have a nervous or stressed dog. You can help soothe their anxiety and fear by picking up on their body language and working to fix it. This could mean leading them away from whatever scares them, or you could take time to sit with them and calm them down.

Consider Getting an Automatic Dog Waterer

In a traditional dog bowl, the water sits stagnant. It gets warm, the bowl gets slimy, and it’s generally unpleasant for your dog to drink. An automatic dog waterer can take care of all of these problems by keeping the water moving. It’ll keep it fresh when your dog wants it, and your dog will be more prone to drink.

Vary Your Dog’s Food

If your dog can tolerate it, vary their food a little. This can extend to treats too if you think it’s going to cause problems switching out their food. Consider adding a bit of fresh food to your dog’s diet every once in a while. If they like vegetables, don’t hesitate to cut a few up and mix them into their formula.

Train in Short Sessions

As a general rule, dogs don’t have long attention spans. This is why training can be such a frustrating exercise. Shortening your daily training sessions with your dog will help you get less frustrated with them, and it’ll help your dog learn better.

Groom Them Every Week

You don’t have to give your dog a full groom. Instead, take time every week to clean their ears, around their eyes, and brush out their coat. This can help get rid of any dead hair or debris that could stick into your dog’s coat and irritate their skin. Cleaning out their ears prevents painful wax buildup and yeast infections.

Get Into a Routine

Establishing a routine is soothing to your dog. To start, have them eat at around the same time every day. If you take them out to play, try to do this at the same time. The more solid your dog’s routine is, the better off they feel because they know what’s in store.

Bottom Line

Your dog will be your faithful companion for years to come, and you want to do everything you can to improve their life. These quick tips will help you bond with your dog and create a happier, healthier household.