Nine Must Have Tools for Every Homeowner

There’s a lot that goes into owning a home, and you may have to make some simple repairs quite often. Because of this, you need to have an array of tools at your disposal. Here are nine tools that every homeowner should have.

Hammer

There are all sorts of things that you can do with a hammer. You can use it to hammer a nail into the wall to hang a picture, put together furniture, or extract a nail from a baseboard. It’s nearly impossible to do any of these things without a hammer.

Screwdrivers

As a homeowner, you will need to use a screwdriver a lot more than you realize. They are useful for tightening screws in things like hinges, furniture and outlet covers. It’s a good idea to have several different types of screwdrivers at your disposal. This is why you should purchase a set that comes with multiple-sized tips.

Tape Measure

A tape measure may be one of the most used tools by homeowners. It’s commonly used to measure how large an object is or how much space is available in a room. If you think that you will use a tape measure a lot, you may want to consider purchasing a digital one. It will store your measurements for you, and you won’t have to deal with writing them down.

Circular Saw

There may come a time to where you need to cut something and a manual saw just won’t do. A circular saw is a tool that can be very useful for a homeowner to have. It can be used to make exact cuts very quickly. The best circular saw to buy is one that has the ability to cut through a variety of different materials.

Drill

While you can use a screwdriver to do a lot of things, there will be plenty of times to where you just need to extra power of a drill. If you can, opt for one that is cordless. It will make it easier if you need to tighten or remove screws that aren’t near an outlet or are outside of your home.

Pliers

You may need to grip something that your fingers can’t reach or fully grasp. In these instances, a pair of pliers will be just what you need in order to get the job done. Every homeowner should have a wide variety of pliers available to them. These include needle-nose pliers and tongue-and-groove pliers.

Putty Knife

There’s a lot that you can do with a putty knife. You can use it for a variety of things, including:

Scraping dried paint off of the floor

Spackling small parts of your ceiling

Applying caulk around your bath fixtures

Putty knifes have a thick blade so they can handle the strain of even difficult tasks without the blade breaking. This allows you the ability to use them to a variety of different things around your house.

Allen Wrench Set

An Allen wrench is a small wrench that is in the shape of an L. It can be used to tighten and unscrew some screws and bolts that have a hexagonal head. If you are putting together furniture, you will find that you probably need an Allen wrench to put some of the pieces together. By purchasing an Allen wrench set, you will ensure that you have the right sized Allen wrench on hand.

Staple Gun

Many homeowners don’t realize that they really need to own a staple gun. Staples are a lot more efficient at certain fastening jobs than glue is. While you can purchase an electric staple gun, a manual one will probably be efficient for your needs.

As a homeowner, you will probably need to make repairs or put something together quite often. This is why you need to have all of the tools mentioned above. The right tools will allow you to get a job done quickly, and you will be able to save on repair bills because you can take care of certain repairs on your own.