Leaky Gut Syndrome: What It Is, Symptoms And Treatments

Leaky gut syndrome is a condition that occurs as the result of damage done to the intestinal wall. It causes toxic waste, undigested food particles and bad bacteria to leak into the bloodstream. Leaky gut syndrome is linked to a number of health conditions, including diabetes, celiac disease, Crohn’s disease and irritable bowel syndrome.

Signs That Indicate You Have Leaky Gut Syndrome

You are likely to notice a variety of symptoms if you have leaky gut syndrome. This includes the following.

Poor immune system-You may find yourself getting sick all of the time.

Nutritional deficiencies

Headaches

Brain Fogs

Joint pain

Depression

Anxiety

Autoimmune diseases

How You Can Heal a Leaky Gut

Change Your Diet

Changing your diet is one of the best things that you can do in order to boost your gut health and alleviate symptoms of leaky gut. You will need to eat more probiotic-rich foods. Yoghurt, kefir, sourdough and kombucha are some of the foods that are high in probiotics. These nutrients boost your gut health.

You will also need to reduce your intake of eggs, meat and dairy. Additionally, you should limit your intake of artificial additives, sugar and sweeteners.

Take Supplements

Supplements are not a substitution for a healthy diet. However, there are some supplements that can help heal your gut. Zinc is one of the nutrients that you should include in your diet.

Zinc is involved in many of the metabolic processes in your body. It can also boost your immune system. Additionally, it has been shown to strengthen the lining of the gut.

L-glutamine is one of the best supplements for leaky gut. It can support the health of the intestinal cells. It can also protect your gut from the effects of stress.

Fiber is another nutrient that supports gut health. You can easily get enough fiber by eating plenty of fruits, vegetables and whole grains. However, most people are not getting enough fiber. That is why you can benefit from taking it in the form of a supplement.

Get the Proper Amount of Sleep

Proper sleep will support your gut health. It is a good idea to maintain a consistent sleep schedule. Try to limit the amount of blue light that you are exposed to at night. This will make it easier for you to sleep. You should also go to sleep and get up around the same time every day.

Develop an Exercise Program

A good exercise routine will keep your gut microbes in good shape. Studies have shown that people who exercise on a regular basis have healthier gut bacteria. That is why it is a good idea to commit to exercising at least 30 minutes per day.

Manage Your Stress

People who are stressed are more likely to develop leaky gut. There is no way that you can avoid stress, but there are some things that you can do in order to keep it under control. Doing yoga is a great way to alleviate your stress. You may also want to meditate.

Try Intermittent Fasting

Going long periods of time without food can be difficult. However, intermittent fasting can greatly improve your gut health. The standard amount of time that many people intermittently fast is 16 hours. For example, if you eat dinner at 6 p.m., then you would not eat again until 10 a.m.

Bad bacteria thrive in a calorie dense environment. You may not be able to fast for the full 16 hours. However, if you are able to go 9 to 12 hours without eating, then your gut will thank you.

Get Outside

Most people spend the majority of their day inside. However, if you go outside, then you will be able to improve your gut health. Hiking and taking a walk in nature can expose you to different microbes.