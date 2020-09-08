Interstate Moving: Top 7 Things You Need To Know

Interstate moving can trigger many feelings such as fear, excitement, frustration, anticipation, and stress. Moving from one state to another is a significant lifestyle change and an enormous decision. It’s possible to feel anxious from time to time. However, you don’t need to feel anxious and overwhelmed. Take the below steps to make your interstate move run smoothly:

1. Hire the right moving company

Making sure that you get the right company for your big move is essential. With hundreds of companies in the market today, choosing the right one can be quite a hustle. Don’t make a hasty decision and go for the cheapest company- this could mean low-quality service.

Choose an experienced company with insurance in case your goods are damaged. Keep in mind how your things will be packed and how many fragile and large items you need to pack. This will go a long way to helping you choose the right moving company.

2. Plan ahead

It’s better to be over-prepared than not well-prepared. Take the initiative and plan as many aspects of the relocation process as possible. List down everything you’d like to bring with you and what you plan to sell or throw away.

Have a checklist and ensure that everything is checked off and organized before moving. Account and budget for everything in advance to provide a seamless moving process.

3. Let the movers help you with packing

While packing is a daunting task, it’s important to let professionals take the wheel. If you hired an experienced moving company, they can take the work off your hands and make your job easier.

However, ensure that you sort everything out before the D-day. Set aside what you are taking with you, what you wish to donate to charity, sell and throw out. This will make work easier for the movers.

4. Consider getting a moving insurance

Professional movers always do their best to ensure that all your things arrive safely. However, the further you go, and the more valuable your items are, the higher the chances of damages. Nothing is 100% guaranteed.

For your peace of mind, take out moving insurance to ensure safety of your items in case things go sideways.

5. Notify the necessary parties that you have moved

While the people closest to you already know that you are moving, you have other official measures to take care of. Notifying your relocation plans to the proper authorities in advance will ensure you don’t miss out on anything after you move. Ensure that you notify below entities of you address changes:

Utility suppliers

Your post office

Your bank

Insurance providers

Mobile phone companies and internet service provider

Your pet microchip registry

Magazine and newspaper subscriptions and loyalty programs

6. Get a new driving license

When moving to a new state, most people forget that they may need a new driving license. Ensure you check the new state’s driving requirements. Most states require that you stay for a certain period before acquiring a new license.

The requirements for transferring your old driving license may differ from state to state. However, you will be required to show proof of residency, social security number, and an additional form of identification.

7. Consider shipping your car

When moving to a different state, most people prefer to sell their cars. However, you are not for this idea, and it’s best to look for an auto shipping company to transport your vehicle. The car shipping process is not easy, especially if your vehicle is valuable. Do the following tasks before the pickup date:

Remove all items from the car

Empty any valuable items such as documents

Check the car’s tires and ensure they are in good condition

Check the battery and ensure it’s fully charged

Check the fuel gauge and ensure it’s a quarter full

To be safe, before shipping the car, ensure that you check it for any damages, take pictures and videos from all angles. This will act as proof if it’s damaged during the shipping process.

From managing your service providers to organizing and packing your belongings- there are numerous tasks you must complete before settling in your new home. While moving is often associated with chaos and stress, it doesn’t have to be that way for you. Through careful planning, hiring the right interstate removals, and de-cluttering your house, you can turn your relocation process into an exciting and seamless experience.