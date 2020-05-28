How To Unlock Modern Warfare Camos

If you are a fan of Modern Warfare, you know about the various weapons you can use in the game. However, you must understand different weapon camouflages that you can use in addition to these weapons. It is possible to trigger over 103 CoD MW weapons camo whenever you go a level higher in the game. You will find it easy to unlock the Platinum, Damascus, and Gold camos if you are a committed or aggressive player of the Modern Warfare game.

How to play with the camos

In the Modern Warfare video game, you will notice that each weapon comes with about ten categories that you can unlock. You unlock these categories by using a more potent weapon than the last because each group opens using a different weapon. The CoD MW Weapon camo comes in two varieties, and there are the sub-camos and base-camos. The major camouflage types in the game include; Dragon, Digital, Woodland, Topo, Stripes, Reptile, Skulls, Splinter, Dragon, Tiger, and Spray Paint.

To unlock these ten camos, you will need to increase the required Weapon’s XP Level. You will need to use the gun to open the Weapon’s XP Level. Let’s say; you activate the base camouflage, you will note that there will be different camouflage variations in each challenge. The ten categories have ten varieties of camos that you can unlock. You unlock the camouflage variations by completing specific game challenges, including making killings or achieving particular headshots.

Once you reach weapon Level 8, you will unlock the base camo known as Woodland on the P90. After you open the Woodland category, you will have to use your gun to make several killings using the P90 to trigger other groups of the Woodland camo.

How to unlock different variations in common camos

As stated above, there are ten different camos with ten different variations. Here is a guide showing how you can unlock different camos.

Woodland – You will need to kill your enemies with headshots

– You will need to kill your enemies with headshots Spray Paint – Kill your enemies

– Kill your enemies Digital – You will have to get the kills while crouching

– You will have to get the kills while crouching Dragon – Achieve the hipfire kills

– Achieve the hipfire kills Topo – Achieve several mounted kills

– Achieve several mounted kills Splinter – Achieve the longshot kills

– Achieve the longshot kills Tiger – You should get the kills when the gun is on all the attachment slots

– You should get the kills when the gun is on all the attachment slots Stripes – Achieve several kills when you reload your gun

– Achieve several kills when you reload your gun Reptile – You need to get kills when your gun has no attachment slots

– You need to get kills when your gun has no attachment slots Skulls – You need to achieve three kills without dying

Since there are ten camos, and each camo has ten categories, this brings the total number of camos to 100. However, there are other three special camos including:

Gold Camo – To activate this one, you will need to unlock 100 camos for every weapon

– To activate this one, you will need to unlock 100 camos for every weapon Platinum camo – You will have to unlock gold camo for all weapons in every category

– You will have to unlock gold camo for all weapons in every category Damascus – This will require you to unlock every camouflage for each weapon. This means that every single gun in the game will need to earn the Platinum camouflage

There is another individual camouflage level known as Obsidian. This camo level requires you to score different kills each time with an unconventional weapon. You can only unlock the obsidian camo when the weapon has a golden camouflage. Only a few people will open the above three unique camouflages. However, you can make use of the Double Weapon XP tokens when you play in the single-player campaign to achieve some of these camouflage levels.

You can also achieve the Gold, Platinum, and Damascus camo levels when you buy MW weapon camos boost. Several professional CoD players do this boosting, and it is safe, fast, and anonymous. The camo boosting service allows you to reach your desired camouflage level since it is often challenging to complete these challenges because it takes so much time. Various Modern Warfare booster platforms will help you achieve camos such as Gold, Platinum, and Damascus in a short time. These camo-boosting platforms are available in several countries.

Conclusion

Every year the CoD Modern Warfare always has something for their game lovers. You can achieve several camos for your weapons; however, you need to put in a lot of effort into the Damascus camo.