How to Negotiate at a Pawn Shop

How should you negotiate with a pawn shop? You might think it doesn’t really matter if you know how to negotiate or not. In reality, knowing the ropes can make the difference between getting a fair price for your items or being left out in the cold.

That’s why there are certain steps you need to follow. First and foremost, you should always make sure that your items are thoroughly cleaned so they look their best. It’s also important to shop around and learn how to haggle. Like anything else, you’ll develop these skills as you use them more. All of these things will be discussed in further detail in the following paragraphs.

Make Your Items Look Their Best

It doesn’t matter which Melbourne Pawn shop you go to, one of the easiest ways to get top dollar is to ensure your items look clean and well maintained. Imagine bringing in a guitar that’s been well cared for and lovingly maintained the entire time you’ve owned it. The pawn shop owner is likely to take one look at it and realize that he or she can likely sell it for a good amount of money.

On the other hand, you could bring in that very same guitar, banged up and covered in years of dust with strings missing, and you can bet you won’t get half as much money as you would in the first example. It only takes a few minutes to clean something up and make it look its best. It’s worth it for the extra money.

Do Your Homework

It’s always a good idea to know how much your item is worth before you sell it to a pawn shop or anyone else. If you don’t make it a point to know exactly what you have (and what you can potentially get for it), you’re setting yourself up for failure.

You may end up selling something for only a fraction of what it’s actually worth. The goal here is obviously to make money. Otherwise, you wouldn’t be selling anything to the pawn shop in the first place. Therefore, you’re doing yourself a disservice if you don’t learn the value of the items you plan to sell.

Shop Around

When you make a purchase, you probably don’t buy the first item you see, especially if it’s a high dollar item. Instead, you shop around in order to get the best deal. You should be doing the same thing when you sell an item at a pawn shop.

Take your items to two or three different shops, at a minimum. That way, you can make an educated decision about where to sell your items in order to make the greatest amount of money.

Learn How to Haggle

A lot of people get nervous at the very idea of haggling with a pawn shop. The truth is, it’s all part of the business. Remember, pawn shop owners make their living buying items for the least amount of money possible and then reselling them for a higher price. If they think they can get something of value for next to nothing, they will do exactly that. It’s nothing against them, it’s just the way it is.

If you want to get a fair price, you’ll have to demonstrate your knowledge of the item (and its value). You’ll also have to negotiate for the price you want. Chances are, you won’t get as much as you’d like. That said, you can negotiate with the pawn shop owner by asking for more money than you actually expect to get and then negotiating down to a price you can both agree on.

Be careful not to set your initial price so high that the pawn shop owner loses interest in buying the item. The beauty of doing business with a pawn shop is that you can take an item in and get paid for it right away. In exchange for that, you come away with less money. Therefore, learning how to negotiate is crucial.

If you’re still nervous about the whole process, remember that practice makes perfect. You’ll get better at negotiating if you do it more often. When you go into a pawn shop to sell an item, remember these things:

Make sure everything looks its best

Know the monetary value of your item

Shop around

Ask for more money than you expect to make

If you follow these simple steps, negotiating with pawn shops will become much easier. Before you know it, you may even find yourself buying items at thrift stores and reselling them at pawn shops in order to make some decent pocket money.