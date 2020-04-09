How to Cope in COVID-19 Curfew

The COVID crisis has impacted almost every country around the world. For many people, it has meant losing a job or having hours decreased at work. Some have had to stop attending school while others have lost their homes because they have been unable to pay their monthly bills.

Governments have also initiated curfews in many countries. Although a curfew might seem as though you’re unable to do anything at all, there are a few ways that you can handle it so that you can protect your mental and physical health.

Timing

Most curfews require that residents be in their homes by a certain time in the evening, such as 8 p.m. However, the country, state, or city is responsible for determining the exact time depending on the severity of the virus in that area.

There is usually a time that people can begin going to work or going to essential businesses during the day as well. Sometimes, you can leave your home outside of these hours if you’re able to provide a good reason or if you have a document from an employer. Businesses are usually required to abide by the regulations as well.

Exceptions to the Rule

There are a few exceptions that you should be aware of regarding curfews in Barbados and other countries.

Traveling back and forth to work

Essential shopping

Emergencies

Postal services

Certain types of employees including rescue workers

Italy

Perhaps the area that has been impacted the most by COVID is Italy. The country has been on lockdown for several weeks with residents being asked to stay in their homes as much as possible. So far, citizens have responded well as they want to get back to their normal lives. Unfortunately, there have been thousands of deaths in the country even with curfews that are in place.

Germany

Another area that has been hit hard by COVID is Germany. As curfews take effect, streets are often deserted of the normal traffic flow of cars and people walking. Even though people are staying at home in Germany and abiding by the curfews that are in place, the healthcare system is busting at the seams with patients showing symptoms and testing positive for the virus.

Life on the Islands

While living on or visiting an island is supposed to be a pleasant experience, Barbados has issued a curfew for 24 hours. According to Barbados.org, the government wants everyone to stay indoors for an entire day unless it’s an emergency. There was already a curfew in place, but the 24-hour event keeps businesses closed along with asking that people stay in their homes.

Ways to Cope

While abiding by your government’s decision to enact a curfew, there are ways that you can enjoy the time that you spend with family members or even by yourself if you live alone. Try to stay in contact with those you regularly talk to by calling them or chatting with them on the computer. You can also video chat with them so that it feels a bit more personal.

Try to educate yourself as much as possible about the virus and what your government is asking of you during the time you are to abide by the curfew. If you learn about ways the virus can be transmitted and what you can do to slow the spread, then you will likely feel safer inside your home or even if you do have to venture out of your house.

Activities

There are quite a few activities that you can enjoy with your family while you’re at home. Plant a garden, finish a project that you need to do at home, or play a few board games together. Spend the time cooking, sharing stories, playing outside in your yard, and just enjoying the extra time that you have together during the hours of the curfew.