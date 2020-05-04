Home Surveillance Cameras: The Best Locations For Placement

Protecting our home and our families is a top priority in this dangerous and unpredictable world. More than ever, criminals have become bold, and home burglaries are at an all-time high. Because of this, you might find yourself acquiring a home surveillance system and are wondering where you should place your cameras. Today, we will discuss a few types of security cameras and the best locations to place them at home.

Security Cameras

While shopping around for a home surveillance system, you may find yourself overwhelmed by all the different types of security cameras available in the market. You are probably wondering which type to choose. Here’s a tip. Consider choosing multiple types of security cameras to create a versatile and robust system to effectively and efficiently monitor your home. Here are the 3 types of security cameras that you should consider:

PTZ cameras : Otherwise known as “pan, tilt, and zoom,” this type of camera allows you to survey a wide area of interest as you can control its movement.

: Otherwise known as “pan, tilt, and zoom,” this type of camera allows you to survey a wide area of interest as you can control its movement. Dome cameras : Dome cameras are another type of security cameras that are typically used at both businesses and homes. This type of camera typically offers wide-angle views while concealing the location of where the camera is pointing.

: Dome cameras are another type of security cameras that are typically used at both businesses and homes. This type of camera typically offers wide-angle views while concealing the location of where the camera is pointing. Bullet cameras: Bullet cameras have long been the go-to type of security cameras and with good reason. This type of camera offers the ability to monitor at long ranges.

You might also want to consider procuring security cameras that allow remote viewing. This is a beneficial feature because you can remotely monitor your property no matter where you are in the world.

Locations

Now that you have been convinced that acquiring different types of security cameras to create a robust and versatile home surveillance would be advantageous, you are probably eager to learn where you should place them. Here 4 optimal locations for home security camera placement.

Front Door

The front door is the most common area of the home where you should place a security camera. It is, after all, the main entryway. It is the very area of your home where parcels are left and where you greet visitors. Believe it or not, criminals also use the front door to gain access to a home during a burglary. So, it is imperative to place a camera in this location. Visibility is key during the installation of the camera to help deter would-be criminals.

Back Door

Another common but often overlooked area is the back door. The back door is the gateway to all your barbeque parties and backyard fun, but it is also a common location where burglars break into to gain access to the home. Consider placing your back-door security camera in such a way that the lens will not be obstructed by a light fixture or other objects.

Windows

Whether you live in a multi-story home or a single floor home, the windows are one of the most important locations for security camera placement. Windows do more than allow natural light to enter your home, it also gives criminals a way to get into it. So, place your security camera or security cameras on each side of your home where there are windows present.

Indoors

Perhaps you have covered all the necessary locations on the outside of your home. You may now be wondering where you should also install cameras on the inside. Consider all entry points of the home which include the front door, back door, and garage door. Also consider installing cameras in the living room, kitchen, and perhaps even in the dining room. You might also want to consider a dedicated security camera for your safe or vault.

What to Avoid

During installation, avoid installing your surveillance cameras in easy to reach areas such as next to the porch light or above doors as this offers criminals easy access to remove or obstruct the view. As for your outdoor cameras, avoid placing them in locations where they are directly exposed to the elements. This means you should place the cameras under shelter like underneath the roof.

The Bottom Line

These are only to mention a few types of security cameras and where you should consider installing them at your home. Remember, keep your cameras out of reach, and protect them from the elements by sheltering them. Install your surveillance cameras at all entry points throughout the home, both indoors and out.