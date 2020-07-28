Hair Loss Causes & Hair Loss Prevention

Alopecia or hair loss is something your entry body goes can go through. You can temporarily lose your hair from stress, but permanent hair loss can be devastating. Genes, changes to your hormones, medical problems, or age can cause your hair to fall out slowly. Hair loss is more common in men, though it is not uncommon in women.

What Causes Hair Loss?

Genes

Hair loss runs in families. You can watch it progress through the men and women in your family through receding hairlines or bald patches gradually appearing. Unfortunately, there is little you can do to stop what is written in the genetic code.

Changes in Hormones

As you age, your hormones rise and fall depending on what is going on. Whether you are an aging man whose testosterone is dropping or a pregnant woman with raging hormones, your hair can grow thick or start to thin. For some people, the changes are permanent, but for others, your hair will come back in as your hormones stabilize.

Medical Conditions

Certain types of medical conditions can result in hair loss, including menopause and thyroid problems. You can also suffer from scalp infections, which can result in hair loss or ringworm, which also results in the loss of your hair.

Medications

There are many different types of side effects that you can experience if you are on medications. Some types of medications can cause hair loss as a side effect. Medications for depression, gout, high blood pressure, arthritis, cancer, and heart conditions can cause your hair to fall out regardless of your age or sex.

Medical treatment

If you are receiving radiation therapy for cancer treatment, your hair can start to fall out. Radiation kills your hair as well as cancer, which is in your body. Your hair may or may not grow back completely after treatment.

Stress

Large amounts of stress can cause your hair to fall out. You will notice your hairbrush or your pillow receiving more hair as well as the drains in your shower. Stress does serious damage to your body for the short and long term.

Hair Treatment

If you color your hair or get regular perms or treatments, your hair can fall out. The chemicals you put on your head to get your new color or achieve the latest style is damaging the hair and the hair follicle, which can eventually cause it to fall out, especially if you regularly dye your hair or modify the style.

What can you do to Prevent Hair Loss?

Sometimes you can’t prevent hair loss, especially if you are fighting genetics, but you can adjust how you approach caring for your hair and give it the care it requires.

Stop Treating your Hair

Your scalp can only take so many traumas from hard brushing to dying or treating your hair. Your hair is very delicate at the roots, and long-term chemical exposure can damage the roots permanently, causing the hair to fall out.

If you must treat your hair, do it professionally. A professional treatment, while more expensive, will be less harmful to your roots and the hair strand itself. You will lose less hair and keep what you do have.

Stop Smoking

Smoking is harmful to your health all around, but your hair absorbs anything you put into your body. There are studies linking baldness to long-term smoking habits. Your body is unable to absorb nutrients as well when you introduce tobacco into your routine. The tobacco prevents your hair from staying healthy, and eventually, you will suffer hair loss.

Change Medications

Every type of medication has side effects. While it may not be possible to stop taking your medicine, you can talk with your doctors about changing medications that will not cause your hair loss. There should be different types of generic medications you can try, which hopefully will stop your hair loss.

Protect from the Sun

Ultraviolet light can cause permanent hair damage. It would help if you tried to spend less time in the sun. Your hair and the roots will not be exposed to the ultraviolet light if you do not go out in the sun or wear a hat when you do. You will not suffer the dry hair or damage the root causing it to fall out.

Cooling Cap

If you are undergoing treatment with chemotherapy, you can use a cool cap to reduce the amount of hair you will lose from the treatment. You can talk to your doctor about this one.

Final Thoughts

Sometimes there is nothing you can do about hair loss. Your genetics are against you, and you are still young. NYC Hair Transplants can help provide you with treatment for your thinning hair. You will get excellent treatment, and you will look like your old self again.