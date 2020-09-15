Five Friendly and Adorable Dog Breeds

Dogs make our lives so much more exciting! There is nothing quite like coming home after a long, tiresome day at the office to the friendly face of our pup. While most dogs do greet their owners with cheer at the end of the day, there are at least five super-lovable breeds that bond to their owners quickly and easily. They are generally happy dogs who show an exuberance for life. Let’s take a look at these breeds and explore why they are the top five friendly, lovable canines:

Dachshunds

Pugs

Yorkshire Terrier

Golden Retriever

Shih Tzu

The Dachshund

Nicknamed “the Weiner dog,” the Dachshund is German in origin. It was brought to the United States after the Great War, where it became a staple pet in many homes. The Dachshund was originally a hunting companion, trained to burrow down in holes after certain prey. They were especially adept at working with a human partner, and that trait has stayed with the descendants of the early Dachshund. The Weiner dog is delightfully playful, and they live fairly long lives for canines. You’ll have many years of happiness with the Dachshund.

Pugs

The Pug is a cuddly, chubby ball of fun. They love to run and play, and they are especially friendly with all people – even those who are not a part of their “family.” Yes, the Pug never seems to meet a stranger, and they love to interact with everyone they meet. The Pug was a dog considered royalty by the Song Dynasty, and they lived in the Imperial Palace during said time. Today’s Pug loves to snuggle and has a boisterous personality.

Yorkshire Terrier

The Yorkshire Terrier is a tiny package of energy! Originally hailing from Yorkshire, England, this pup, better known as the “Yorkie,” is a family favorite across the United States. Speaking of tiny, the Yorkie typically weighs no more than seven pounds even at adulthood. The diminutive Yorkie for sale in Maryland often weighs between three and seven pounds. Although the Yorkie is a great family pet, they are not recommended for families with small children who aren’t accustomed to dogs. The Yorkie tends to be one of the longest living breeds as well, as they may live between thirteen and sixteen years.

Golden Retriever

So much can be said about the friendly, brave, and helpful Golden Retriever. This dog breed lives with their humans in harmony, and they can be acclimated to living with cats and other breeds of animals as well. Originally a hunting companion, the Golden Retriever was another dog breed known for its instinctual desire to remain close to its human partner.

The Golden Retriever is friendly and never meets a stranger. Never shy, the Golden Retriever has been utilized in modern days as a service dog. Those who have physical disabilities rather enjoy the services of the Golden Retriever. They are extremely intelligent and intuitive. This means they often seem to “know” what their handler needs at any given moment. Again, this is indicative of their desire to work alongside a human partner. The Golden Retriever is also utilized as an emotional support dog working in hospitals, recovery centers, and with individuals.

The Golden is also known for its energy, and this makes them even more lovable. They love to play with adult family members, and they are also trustworthy – and often protective – of younger family members.

The Shih Tzu

Like the Pug, the Shih Tzu hails from China. Their name means “Little Lion.” The Shih Tzu was so valued for their companionship and loving personality that one Imperial family built their Shih Tzus a private residence. They enjoyed royal status, and at one time, only those who were a part of the royal family could own a Shih Tzu. Eventually, this lovable and fun breed was smuggled out of the country by traders, who took the pups to England, where they became immensely popular. As with all good things, no one could keep the secret of this playful breed, and they were sold to people across the world.

All of these breeds are playful and lovable in their own quirky way! For companionship, one can find years of happiness in ownership of any of these breeds.