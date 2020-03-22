Everything You Need to Know About Traveling With CBD Gummies

Most people at least pack a first-aid kit when they are traveling, and it may include things like band-aids, Neosporin, Tylenol, and maybe some Nyquil or Benadryl. These items get packed without a second thought, but you need to be prepared if you intend to add CBD gummies to your suitcase or carry-on. When you are uneasy about traveling with CBD, then the best CBD gummies are those made with CBD isolate. They have absolutely no THC and fall well within the guidelines for most states that allow possession of CBD.

Here are some other important things to know about CBD gummies as you prepare for your next big trip:

CBD Laws are Confusing

The federal government took CBD off of the controlled substance list when it legalized the farming and processing of hemp and hemp products, but the FDA transferred regulation to the Food, Drug, and Cosmetics division. Since the explosion of CBD products hit the market, they have clarified that CBD is not approved for food, supplements, or therapeutic use. This means that on a very technical level, your CBD gummies are illegal.

You are not in danger of having your house swarmed by DEA agents, though, just because you take CBD gummies to help you get a good night’s sleep. The FDA has made it clear that they are not after consumers, but rather intend to focus enforcement on brands that promote CBD as a cure for serious illnesses, use unsafe manufacturing practices, or market to at-risk audiences.

It is still a good idea to understand the nuances regarding federal CBD law, so you can be prepared for questions. Not all enforcement agents or officers are fully up-to-date on current law, as it is quickly evolving and developing. This means that you are especially vulnerable if you belong to a demographic that has historically been the subject of discrimination and harrassment.

To confuse matters further, states are able to create their own laws regarding purchase and possession of CBD. Some states have no restrictions on CBD whatsoever, some require a prescription, and others still enforce a full ban.

Whether you plan to travel by plane or by car, it is a good idea to have the certificate of analysis from your product printed out and ready to present in case of confusion. If you are traveling to or through a state that puts restrictions on the kind of CBD you can have, your safest bet would be to make sure your gummies are made with CBD isolate.

You Can Take Your CBD Gummies on a Domestic Flight

On their website, the TSA states that your CBD gummies are allowed in your carry-on as well as your checked bags. There are a few restrictions, however, so you need to be sure your CBD fits within the guidelines. CBD gummies must be made with hemp-derived CBD, and contain less than 0.3 percent THC.

Be Careful When Flying Internationally

Wherever you are flying, security checkpoints are generally set up to ensure the safety of travelers. With this in mind, most international security agents are probably not concerned with your CBD gummies. Be aware, however, that consequences can vary depending on where you are if you get caught.

Canada, for example, has laws restricting international transport of CBD, but you can buy CBD almost anywhere once you are in the country. Other countries are not quite as friendly toward hemp and cannabis products, and getting caught with CBD in Dubai could land you in prison for a very long time. Research the attitudes about CBD in the country to which you are traveling, before you take your gummies on the plane.

Make Sure CBD Gummies are Legal at Your Destination

Even if you are taking a domestic flight, it is important to know whether CBD gummies are legal or not in your destination state. This is of particular importance if you are coming from a cannabis-friendly state, where there are no restrictions on CBD or marijuana products. In some states, the TSA will even let you on the plane when you have CBD gummies with a higher THC level than 0.3 percent.

The trouble arises when you get off the plane in a state like Nebraska, where CBD is completely banned. Even a layover in a restricted state can get you in trouble if you leave the secured area with your carry-on, or if you decide you need something for your anxiety just as an officer is walking by your terminal.

Driving With CBD Gummies is Legal

CBD gummies are non psychoactive, and therefore it is not illegal to drive with CBD gummies in your car, or even while munching on them. The concern is if you happen to get pulled over in a state where CBD gummies are illegal, and you’ve got the bag on the seat next to you. Just make sure that you put them away when driving through restricted states. As long as you are not doing anything to raise reasonable suspicion of illegal activity, no one can search your car.

Final Thoughts

Traveling is all at once joyous and stressful. CBD gummies help you relax so you can get the most out of your trip whether it is for business or pleasure, but it is essential to know the laws where you start, at your destination, and the places between as well.. The best CBD gummies for travel are those made with CBD isolate, because they are entirely free of THC and are well within the legal guidelines for almost every state. Be prepared with a certificate of authenticity in case of questions, and your trip should be smooth sailing. Or driving. Or flying.