Do Air Purifiers Work? Myths & Facts

Advertisements for air purifiers can be very persuasive. Some companies assure you that by using their device your home will be completely free of odor. Others claim that their air purifiers eliminate pet hair. These are just two of the many claims of nearly miraculous results. So is there any benefit to owning an air purifier?

The purpose of an air purifier is to eliminate indoor air contaminants like mold spores, dust mites, and pollen. Partu Air Purifiers have proven to be beneficial for people suffering from allergies or asthma. Still, there are several misconceptions concerning the limits of what an air purifier can do.

If you have read a bit about these devices online or heard good things from someone you know, then maybe you are thinking of purchasing one. There are some common myths that you should be aware of before making your purchase. Let’s take a look at some of the myths concerning air purifiers.

1. All Air Purifiers Eliminate Viruses

Not all air purifiers are made to tackle the presence of viruses. However, those such as the Partu Air Purifier are specifically designed for this. If you would like a unit that removes viruses make sure that the one you choose uses the HEPA filter. This filter is capable of trapping 9.97 % of airborne particles with a size of at least .03 microns. Do your research and make sure that the air purifier you select has a true HEPA filter.

2. Air Purifiers Control Allergies

Heavy allergens such as pollen may never even make it to the air purifier. This is because pollen is heavy. It may make its way onto furniture or your floor before it ever gets to the purifier. You may wish to combine the use of an air purifier with the use of a chemical-free cleaner such as a steam cleaner or a dehumidifier. The following practices are also very important:

Cleaning Sweeping Dusting

3. Air Purifiers Eliminate Tobacco Smoke and Odor

This is not completely the case. An air purifier does have the ability to remove the particles left behind from smoking. Only a few are designed to remove toxic gas and odor associated with tobacco smoke. Most cannot do this.

4. Air Purifiers With Ionizers Get Rid of Pollutants

Negative ions do not remove particles from the air. The particles are charged by the negative ions and then stick to nearby surfaces. This can include the surfaces of your airways. Also, ionizers may produce harmful or deadly ozone which can increase to dangerous levels inside your home. Lower level ozone may cause asthma attacks and irritate airways. It is not recommended to buy air purifiers that have ionizers.

5. Air Purifiers Can Be Run At Any Speed.

The fan speeds on air purifiers are designed to indicate various cleaning levels. Not every scenario can be addressed at one speed. It is not uncommon for many customers to use their air purifiers at low speed. This prevents them from hearing the fan. Setting your device at low speed reduces its coverage area. If your machine does not run quietly on the high-speed, place it on the optimal setting a few hours before bed. Reduce the setting for the remainder of the night.

6. Never Open Your Windows While Running Your Air Purifier.

Just because you have allergies doesn’t mean you should completely seal every inch of your home. A certain amount of fresh air is very important. It can be wise to close indows in certain seasons to reduce allergy symptoms, but a Partu Air Purifier can work to clean the air when windows are open and long after that.

As you can see, common myths concerning air purifiers vary greatly. Although not all air purifiers are designed equally, there are models specifically designed to work for your particular situation. Air purifiers are no substitute for measures such as cleanliness or in terms of preventive care for health issues. It is a very good idea to incorporate an air filter as a component of your total plan. Invest time and research in selecting a quality air purifier and you should get very beneficial results.