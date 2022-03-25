Changing modes of transportation over the decades

From the beginning of time transportation was one of the essential parts of everyday human life as we know during the stone age people had to travel to the places where they could find water and food resources. Transportation was even needed to shift food and other material like wood and stone from one place to another. In the past there was no proper mode of transportation as people used to travel on foot or carry thongs on animals.

After the invention of the wheel , the mode of transportation changed drastically as it made transportation fast and easy. Throughout the time mode of transportations had evolved rapidly and due to technological advancements now distance of hours can be travelled in minutes. One of the most modern and fastest modes of transportation these days is air travel, it has made intracontinental travel quite easy and comfortable. Due to globalization now many countries are opening airports equipped with the latest technology in order to attract tourists. Many small countries like Hong Kong are earning huge capital by building state of art organizations like Hong Kong airport transit by making air travel more user friendly and easy. There are many types of transportation like transportation through, water, land, air and now even space.

Transportation through land

Over the past few decades transportation through land has developed greatly especially after the invention of the wheel. In the past carts were used to travel from one place to another place instead of riding on the backs of animals. After the invention of steam engines, trains were used to transport huge numbers of people and goods throughout the country which was less time consuming than other modes of transportation at that time. With the passage of time due to development in technology, electric engines made transportation easier and also environmentally friendly.

Now in this age of technology and development old modes of transportation are now being upgraded and becoming more cost and time efficient as the old rail system is now turning into a huge system of subways and electrical trains used nowadays are way faster and more comfortable then the old style railway system. Technological developments in engines are making motor vehicles faster, cheaper and eco-friendly.

Developments in water travel

In the past , in order to travel between continents, people used ships made of wood by carpenters’ hands. Water transportation was one of the most dangerous modes of transportation in the past as huge storms can wreck the ship and also there was fear of pirates and looters. Moreover, it took quite a long time to travel from one place to another due to weather conditions and it can become quite tiresome .

But after the invention of the engine and constant development in technology now even water transportation has developed quite a lot. As now ships are enormous and made of more compatible material then wood that’s why shipwreck is now a thing of the past. Modern technology has not only made water travel easier and safer, it has also made it into a recreational activity as nowadays huge ships offer land-like environments even when you are on water. Parks, tennis courts, shopping malls and eateries etc are built on the cruise ships to entertain the travelers throughout the journey.

Modern phenomena of air travel

Before a few decades traveling across the border or traveling to a far away place was a huge thing as land routes are quite long and travelling on them can be tiresome. But after the invention of aeroplanes, travelling to far away places has become a common thing as anyone can travel to any corner of the world within a few hours. Air travel is considered one of the safest and fastest travel options in the world.

Air travel has made mode of transportation so easy that one can travel across the world and can come back to home within one day. It has made global trade easier as now we can buy anything from any corner of the world and can get it in a few days. Air travel has also impacted tourism as more and more people are travelling for recreation because the process is quite easy and cost effective.

Traveling in space : A new world phenomena

Conventional mode of transportation has developed greatly over the time and now people are becoming more interested in more exoctic modes of transportation. Since the human efforts to land on the moon have become successful, people are trying to travel to other planets as well. Modern technological developments have made it possible for humans to travel across space and more inventions are being made every day to make it accessible to the masses.

In order to popularize traveling in space many companies are offering special training projects and traveling options in the space. Even though it is not an cost effective mode of transportation but it is quite a futuristic mode of transportation. As many speculative theories are made about the future of earth and people are worried about a hypothetical apocalypse it is gaining popularity lately as we can see many people are trying to buy land on mars and some people have even done it which can be an indication of normalization of space travel in future.

Conclusion

Transportation is very important in our daily lives as our daily tasks and economy is highly dependent on it. But all this luxury and ease comes with a huge price as our environment is suffering due to it. Fuel burning in vehicles is one of the main causes of air pollution due to which the ozone layer is depleting rapidly causing cancer and other skin diseases in humans. These days efforts are made to counter the problem of pollution caused by cars and motorcycles as new technologies like electric and solar cars are being introduced in the market to deal with this issue. But still there is a long way to go as environmental friendly technologies come with a great cost and are unreachable for the masses.