8 Tips For Developing A Gantt Chart

Before you embark on developing a Gantt chart, you are supposed to sketch your project plan. Also, confirm that the important process details are present.

If you have already compiled all the necessary details, building the Gantt chart will be a walk in the park since you have done most of the hard work by sketching the plan. Also, you have already thought through the important project details. If you are not conversant with how to create a Gantt chart, you can refer to the GanttPRO Gantt chart templates. The templates will offer the guidance that you need as you develop the Gantt chart.

Besides referring to a template, some of the tips that can come in handy as you develop a Gantt chart include:

1. Make Sure You Are Granular with the Tasks

It is advisable to spell out all the details when it comes to the tasks that you are supposed to handle. In the process, you will manage to track the progress and each step that will lead to a specific deliverable. Always refer to the work breakdown structure. Also, list the steps that will be used to create the work breakdown structure.

2. Make Sure You Have Keyed in the Start and End Dates for Every Task

Such a tip may seem minor to some extent. Nevertheless, the start and end dates will help to ensure that you are on the right track such that you will manage to complete each task on time. There are different tools that you can use to key in this data. Such tools should enlighten you about when the task starts and when it ends. The client base and the entire team will also be accountable for completing different tasks within a specific time frame.

3. Note Dependencies

There are instances whereby you are unable to handle a certain task without approval. In other cases, one task should be completed first before you can handle the next one. It is advisable to note everything down. There are different planning tools; however, each tool will not offer dependency functionality. The note dependencies will ensure the flow of work will stay intact as you plan the shifts.

4. Confirm Team Availability

Some tools usually showcase the entire team’s availability. You can use such tools as you develop the Gantt chart considering each team has a specific specialty. In this case, look into the projects that are supposed to be handled and the respective teams that should handle each project.

After that, confirm the team availability before delegating the tasks. The overall view of the team’s availability will ensure you can adjust your plans accordingly to meet the needs of every existing project. In the process, you can easily shift some of the milestones present in your plan.

5. Utilize the Notes Field To Capture Important Details

At times, the clients and team may forget their commitments. Also, they may not have an in-depth understanding of the group of available tasks. The notes section, which is provided by the Gantt software, will help to spell everything out.

6. Key in the Tasks in Groups

Create a group of tasks that will ensure the plans can be read easily. It will also allow the readers to see the tasks that are a part of each phase and deliverable.

7. Identify the Responsible Parties

Identify the team that is responsible for each task. It will help the readers to seek the tasks easily. When creating tasks, you can include the company name in front of every task. You may also want to take a step further such that you can assign certain tasks to specific individuals; this will help to ease the accountability and resource planning process.

8. Make Sure You Have Accounted for the Holidays and Time Off

Make sure you can account for the time off. By doing so, you will manage to meet deadlines easily.

Final Thoughts

By creating the project plan, you will want to make sure it is right before people can view and read it. If there are any mistakes in the project plan, people may misinterpret the tasks and miss deadlines. In such an instance, people may lose faith in the project manager. Since we have outlined the tips on developing a Gantt chart, as a project manager, you are supposed to adhere to each of these tips. You can also liaise with one of the staff to help you review the complete Gantt chart before it can be posted for review purposes.