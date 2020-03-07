8 Thoughtful Corporate Gifts To Buy In 2020

A quality corporation or small company will likely engage in gift giving. Corporate gifts are great for company picnics, and they are also excellent gifts for holidays or when a valued customer moves on. They are a way to express thanks and appreciation. They are a way to wish someone success with his or her next work-life adventure.

That said, some companies have been known to simply dole out corporate gifts without putting a lot of thought into the product. Because many corporate gifts can be engraved or branded, companies often think more about having the brand name circulating in the public than they think about whether the current or outgoing employee will even appreciate or use the gift.

What makes a thoughtful gift?

When giving corporate gifts, it is important to consider the following three factors:

current trends

functionality

borrow factor

For instance, in terms of so-called borrow factor, if you can predict friends of the recipient would love to borrow a hypothetical gift, you can be certain the recipient will love receiving the gift.

1. Music players versus speakers

In terms of functionality and current trends, it is hard to beat a music player as a corporate gift. First, once you locate a quality corporate gifts supplier in Singapore, you will have access to a variety of the following music players:

USB music players

key-chain music players

waterproof music players for swimming

Second, each type of player can be purchased in bulk. What makes them great gifts is that each of these types of players enable music lovers to enjoy hundreds or thousands of songs and playlists.

That said, there is something nice about high-quality sound, and companies will have to decide if employees might prefer USB speakers, phone amplifiers, or a smart speaker.

Other types of speakers can be luxury or premium quality.

personal-size, custom-printed bamboo speakers

cube speakers

mini Bluetooth earpieces

Of course, these types of gifts can be branded and bought in bulk. Because they focus on employee interests, they are often some of the best gifts companies can offer.

2. Cookie baskets versus vegan muffin breakfasts

When it comes to gifts, food is always a winner. Gourmet cookie baskets can include a large variety of flavors, such as chocolate chip, oatmeal, or mint. In addition to cookies, these baskets often include packs of hot chocolate or coffee.

Of course, vegans love food as well, but they will not view dairy-based products as thoughtful. In these instances, you can include vegan muffins, which offer delicious treats based on rice flour or quinoa flour. Moreover, the same types of chocolates and coffees can be included, making them a hit.

3. Coffee versus branded alcohol

Whether coffee makes a thoughtful gift is not up for debate. Everyone loves coffee. However, some types of branded alcohol, such as champagne, might be perceived as more festive.

Coffee lovers will enjoy vanilla or mocha flavors. Alcohol can be purchased by a gift supplier capable of printing company logos on the labels. The alcohol content in champagne is low by just about any standard, so this type of gift is relatively safe. Because the labels can be branded, they associate the company with something celebratory, which is always welcome.

In terms of variety, gourmet coffees can be purchased in whole-bean bags, allowing employees to grind the beans and get the freshest taste possible. Similarly, champagne can be purchased in a variety of reds and whites.

4. Phone accessories versus fitness trackers

Phone accessories are trendy and popular. You can purchase the following items in bulk, enabling you to meet your corporate budget while offering gifts that will be appreciated.

wireless ear buds

custom-printed amplifier stands for smartphones

corporate-printed phone cases

Fitness-related gifts are fun because they target the outgoing adventurer in each of us. Additionally, they encourage employees to venture out to a park or hiking trail. Finally, fitness-related gifts can also establish a corporate culture or be used to encourage team building centered around exercise and outdoor activity.

Each of the following types of fitness gifts can be purchased in bulk. Like other corporate gifts, they can also be printed with a logo.