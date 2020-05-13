8 Best Cell Phone Tracker Apps in 2020

Technology has made it easier for people to share all kinds of information. At one point, you’ll have no other option, but to get your child a smartphone. The main advantage of a phone is that you can call your child to find out where they are.

The main disadvantage is that you cannot restrict them from doing certain things on their phone. You have to trust them. The good news is that there are mobile tracking apps that can help you know what your child is doing on their phone without making them feel uncomfortable. The following is a list of the best tracking apps in 2020.

1. FamiSafe

If you have kids, you know how hard it can be to keep track of them. If they are teenagers, they won’t always be honest about their whereabouts. Luckily, there’s a smartphone mobile tracker that will keep you updated 24/7. FamiSafe is a mobile phone tracker for Android and iPhone. It can tell you where your child has been and their real-time geo-location. Some of the unique features that this app has is:

The ability to limit access to some smartphone apps

Free updates

An alert system that warns you if there are any explicit photos and messages

Device blocking

2. Life360

Not all mobile tracker apps are restricted to smartphone use. Some of them can be accessed through any device connected to the internet. Life360 is that kind of tracker app. The user can log into their laptop or tab and share their location with close family members and friends. The app also boasts of other unique features:

Ability to create groups with close contacts

Group chat feature

Notification for when a new member joins the group or leaves it

3. iKeyMonitor

If someone stole your phone, wouldn’t it be great if you knew what they were after? iKeyMonitor allows you to get snapshots of the screen remotely. You can see which apps the thief has opened. This mobile phone tracker also records real-time data. You’ll know what time you lost your phone. Other amazing features of this app include:

Ability to configure your phone remotely

You can record android call conversations

Native language keystrokes

4. Where’s My Droid

What happens when someone steals your phone and you can’t hear it ring? Where’s My Droid is a mobile tracker app that increases the volume so that you can hear your phone ring. If the thief is not in the same room or area as you, the app immediately sends you their GPS coordinates. Other cool features are:

Ability to lock the device from anywhere

Accessibility restrictions to certain apps

Doesn’t drain your phone’s battery

5. mSpy

mSpy continues to be one of the top-rated mobile tracker apps. This app is still popular in 2020 with most users giving it a thumbs up. The app has a dedicated customer support team ready to help at any time. mSpy hires support staff from around the world, which means that you can get assistance in any language. The most notable features of this app include:

Ability to monitor Wi-Fi usage

You can block calls and messages remotely

You can monitor instant messages

IP address finder and geo-location

6. iSharing

Some mobile tracking apps allow you to monitor the location of all your family members. iSharing enables family members to share their locations. Users can also see the location history of other family members. Interesting features found on this app include:

Live alerts

Panic alerts

Group chat

7. Highster

It’s hard to spy on your family members when they know who you are. Highster Mobile allows you to track your spouse’s or child’s mobile activity anonymously. You can see who is calling your child or what your teenager has been browsing on their phone. The app has a Pro version that you have to purchase. It comes with the following features:

Geo-fencing that alerts you when your child leaves school unexpectedly

Call and website restrictions

Social media tracking

Keystroke recording

8. Find My Device

Find My Device will reset your phone’s default settings to safeguard personal data and prevent thieves from knowing more about you. Interestingly, the app has a comprehensive list of maps of popular hangout spots. It can help you find your lost phone in a stadium that you have never visited before. Additional features include:

Network tracking

Works in all profile settings

Locks the device and sends a number to whoever finds the phone

In a market filled with all kinds of mobile tracking apps, the ones mentioned above the best. These apps will allow you to track your family and friends and make sure they’re safe. The apps also help you find your lost phone and safeguard private information.