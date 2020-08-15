7 Tips for Selling Your Gold for Cash

Selling gold has been one of the most lucrative ventures since the recession. This was because the prices skyrocketed during the period. The commodity has continued to give excellent returns on investment over the years. Instead of going for stocks, many people turned to sell gold to get instant cash, whether in good condition or not.

Another reason why cash for gold in Sydney has gained popularity is the opportunities it creates for individuals to settle financial issues, especially due to the increase in living standards. By selling the precious commodity, people can cover most of their bills and other financial obligations.

The selling of gold has also created a business opportunity. For example, some entrepreneurs buy gold from family and friends and pay a small amount of money and then sell to other buyers to get better returns. There are many places and platforms you can deliver gold and get some cash. One of the easiest ways of selling is visiting the local jewelers.

You only need to walk into a gold store, have the items weighed, and get cash depending on the weight. You can also go to a gold buying company. The process is the same when trading with the companies. Here are some tips when selling gold for cash:

Ensure You Understand the Scales

The value of gold will depend on weight. Note that jewelers use a different measurement standard. Some traders will use a system of weights known as pennyweight when measuring a Troy ounce while others will use grams.

Be keen as some buyers will weigh your items by pennyweight and end up paying you by grams. This is a trick some dealers users so they can pay sellers less for the gold you deliver to them. You can avoid this by going to a reputable buyer.

Before you go to a gold seller, ensure you check the value of your items. One of the easiest ways of doing this is by using online tools to determine the market price for gold. Some buyers know sellers are only looking for quick cash and will give low offers.

How Well Do You Know Your Buyer?

Ensure you only deal with reputable buyers. You can find reliable gold buyers and stores by checking the BBB website. The reviews on the platform will offer basic information about the business you intend to transact with.

Additionally, you will find complaints and know whether they were resolved when presented by the BBB to the gold store. You can also check the previous customer reviews on other online platforms. Negative reviews are indications of poor customer service.

Visit Several Dealers and Ask for Quotes

Once you have compiled a list of reputable gold buyers, visit a few of them. Do not shy away from asking any question you may have about the transaction or your commodity. Check and understand the scales they are using. When you get multiple quotes, compare them and pick the best deal.

Is the Buyer Certified?

When you visit a trader, ask them about the relevant certifications from industry associations. Companies without the necessary certifications are likely to give low offers and poor customer service.

Go Through the Fine Print

Reputable buyers will offer written terms for the transactions. Inquire about their conditions. The documentation should be about the policies applicable to buying and selling gold items. By doing so, you will understand the cuts a dealer is likely to use during the transaction.

You Need to Be Realistic

Selling precious commodities is a good way of getting some extra cash. However, you may have disappointments if you keep high expectations. Every dealer will charge a service fee for the work they will do to make your gold ready for reselling. Be realistic and ask for a fair price.

The pricing should be transparent. Some buyers will make offers on your gold items without providing a breakdown of the total value. A trader should understand the need to make appraisals and being transparent to sellers.

Inquire About the Procedure for Rejecting Offers

If you ship your gold to a buyer outside your area, ask about the procedure for the verification of the gold items and their condition upon arrival. If you choose to decline their offers, they should disclose the process of returning your gold, including: