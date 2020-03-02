7 Most Popular Types of Coffee to Try in 2020

Many of us are totally hooked on a morning cup of coffee to jump start our day. You might also be a member of the afternoon coffee club when that 2:00 slump hits. And what about a nice cup of espresso after dinner?

Whether you use your smartphone app to pre-order that cup of Joe from your local barista before heading out the door, or you prefer a French pressed home brew, coffee is a dietary stable around the world. So, what are the most popular styles of coffee trending in 2020?

2020 Popular Coffee Drinks

There are so many ways to drink coffee. Black coffee is pretty common, as is “regular” coffee with milk and sugar. Half-caf is a great option for those wanting less of a buzz. And iced coffee is quite popular in summer. When you are looking for something a little more interesting, try these coffees.

1. Espresso

Espresso has always topped the list of favorite caffeinated drinks. It is savored in many cultures around the globe. In Italy, you can wander into a tiny café and sit on a bag of coffee beans while the proprietor brews you a steaming cup of thick and creamy espresso pretty much any time of day. It is generally enjoyed black or with a lemon twist and maybe a spoonful of sugar.

2. Americano

The Americano likely originated in Latin America. This is basically a diluted espresso. A shot of espresso is poured into a standard coffee cup or mug and boiling water is added to the espresso to dilute it. It tastes like a strong cup of black coffee. In the States, a blonde Americano is one with 1/2 water and 1/2 milk.

3. Caffè Macchiato

A macchiato is a tasty espresso drink that is topped off with steamed milk. In some coffee shops you may just get a dollop of milk foam on top of the coffee. It is really nice to take your first sip and get a mouthful of light foam with a hint of coffee. You might also enjoy trying a caramel macchiato where a drizzle of caramel tops the foam.

4. Cappuccino

Cappuccino is similar to a macchiato, yet it is made with more steamed milk. The milk is poured over the espresso and then topped with a spoonful of foam. This is often enjoyed at breakfast with pastry or after dinner as dessert. It is rich and velvety. A mocha cappuccino has a layer of hot cocoa poured over the espresso.

5. Café con Leche

Café con Leche is a Spanish and Latin American coffee that is warming and filling. This is equal parts very strong coffee and scalded milk. It is common to add a little sugar. This is served with toasted bread or churros for dunking.

6. Turkish Coffee

In Turkey, outdoor cafes serve up a dark brew with a cube or two of sugar. This thick coffee is cooked in a small metal pot called an ibric. The density and texture are similar to Italian espresso. However, you might notice some coffee grounds in the bottom of your cup. You can almost chew this coffee. Drinking Turkish coffee is a very social pastime. It is also used to tell fortunes.

7. Cold Brewed Coffee

Cold brewing is really going mainstream. Cold brewed coffee differs from iced coffee in that it is coffee that is never heated. The coffee is “brewed” in filtered water, generally overnight. It is then poured over ice and is sometimes served with sweetened milk. Cold brewing results in coffee that is highly caffeinated for a bigger buzz.

Additional Thoughts

The list of the most popular coffee drinks is a teaser. There are some really creative and fun coffee recipes that you also might want to try. These include:

Coffee smoothie with fruit and coconut milk

Espresso con panna with whipped cream

Redeye coffee made with a combination of brewed coffee and espresso

Irish coffee with whiskey and whipped cream

Keto coffee with butter and coconut oil

Eiskaffee where hot coffee is poured over ice cream

Whether you are a coffee connoisseur or someone who enjoys a simple, but solid, cup of coffee, there are coffee drink options for every taste bud. One thing that is pretty clear is that some of the most traditional preparations of coffee are still trending as popular choices.