7 Best Makeup Tips for Older Women

A woman’s skin goes through a lot as she ages. These changes are linked to sun exposure, diet, genetics, and even your lifestyle. The following are some things you have to face as you age that makeup may help with:

Dry or itchy skin

Rough skin

Appearance of wrinkles

Movement lines, such as worry lines

Blotchy skin

1. Using a Primer

Primers are not always used, but you should learn to use this. Talk to a beauty expert from Beauty Direct Wholesalers to find out which one would work best for your natural skin tone. Primers help even out your skin, so if you have a problem with blotchy skin, this should help your skin look better. On top of that, this product helps makeup adhere to the skin, making it last longer.

2. Light Foundation

There was a time when heavy foundation, be it cream or powders, would have been okay to use, but that’s no longer true. This look is too much now, and you and others will likely notice it if you use it. Heavy foundations can make it seem like you’re wearing a mask, and that’s not the look you want to give off. You want something light to make your skin look vibrant yet natural.

3. Use a Brush

Some people use a foundation sponge to apply makeup, but you may want to avoid that. When applying foundation, you may accidentally skip areas that need coverage, which can make aged skin more noticeable. It would be a good idea to use a brush to ensure your entire face is covered with the foundation. Try to ensure that the brush is high quality so that this step doesn’t take too long.

4. Using Concealer

You will likely need a concealer after applying your foundation. You’ll want to use something a little darker than you would normally. When it comes to concealers, most people are used to using something lighter, but if you happen to see age spots, you should use a darker concealer to minimize those spots. Make sure you apply your concealer with enough light so that you place it where it needs to go.

5. Brow Trick

This one is a bit strange but can make you appear much younger, and it isn’t too hard to pull off. What you are going to do is simply brush your brows downward as much as you can. Go ahead and carefully draw a line on top of each brow, making sure the color matches your brows. Once you are done, brush your brows back to normal. This gives your brows a stronger appearance, which is great for older women who might be dealing with thinning brows.

6. Thickening Mascara

Mascara must also be addressed. Most women look for mascara that will make their lashes look long or curly. This is something you should avoid now that you are a bit older. You want your mascara to thicken your lashes. As a side note, consider using dark blue or navy blue mascara instead of regular black to make your eyes look brighter.

7. Beautifying Lips

Make sure your lips look as voluptuous as possible. The way you can do this is by first starting with a highlighter. You are going to apply this above your lips. Once you are done with that, move on to your liner. Be sure that the liner is naturally colored; talk to your beauty specialist to help you find something that works. Apply the liner around the edge of your lip line. Most people are used to applying below the edge of their lip line, but that won’t produce the effect you want.

These are some of the best makeup tips for older women. Do your best to master these tips. Practice as much as you can because it can take time to get used to different makeup techniques. You can also get tips from makeup professionals if you need a little help.