6 Must-Do Preparations for Selling Your Home

If you’re planning on selling your home, there are a few things you can do to get your house ready. You often cannot simply leave the house as is and expect someone to buy it.

There are always little projects that can be done or some DIY that needs doing that will get your property ready so that you can attract top buyers and therefore get a top price. They don’t have to be major renovations that cost you a lot of money. However, you do want to ensure that everything is fixed, tidy, and presentable.

Here are six must-do preparations for selling your home.

Make Any Necessary Repairs

A potential buyer won’t want to take on a house that needs repairing unless they’re looking to flip a house. If that’s the case then, you cannot expect to get top money for your home.

However, if you want to get as much money as possible, you’ll want to ensure all necessary repairs are done. Before you put up the “for sale sign,” make sure your home is in the best condition possible. First impressions are vital when selling your home so if the first thing a potential buyer sees are curtain rails being torn out of the wall, dirty cupboards and torn carpets, then the chances of either selling, or getting the best price possible are almost non-existent. If necessary, applying for a payday loan could be an option for you to help cover any small renovation costs. However, ensure you are in a position to pay this back in-full.

Enhance the Curb Appeal

First impressions can mean a lot when it comes to house hunting. If your lawn is covered in weeds and has dead patches, the trees are dying, and there are toys everywhere, it won’t be very welcoming to your potential buyers. You want your property to be as homely as possible for the potential buyer so having a tidy garden can really help them visualise living there.

Make sure the front and backyard are tidy and taken care of and don’t forget to mow the lawn before viewings. Also, keep up with pruning trees or bushes and ensure all toys are put away.

Declutter the Home

For someone to picture what their stuff would look like in your home, they need the space to do so. You should try and make your home as welcoming as possible for any viewers and too much clutter can make people uncomfortable when walking through the house. The more you can put away (rent a storage unit if need be), the better the house will look for the buyer.

Paint Touch-Ups

Paint touch-ups can take a house from average to spectacular. A fresh coat can easily be overlooked. However, it does wonders for brightening up the space and making the room look brand-new. So, go over the walls with a fresh coat of paint to see the change for yourself and you may just end up adding some extra value to your home.

Clean the Whole House

Walking into a messy house is unpleasant. The best way to make your home looks appealing for a potential buyer is to make every room look spotless. Put away any clothes and toys in the bedrooms. Tidy up blankets and pillows in the living room. Ensure the kitchen is thoroughly clean and all dishes are put away.

Add a Pleasant Scent and Warm Feel

There’s a fine line between a home smelling pleasant and it being overpowering. Too strong of a scent can bother allergies and turn off potential buyers.

To add a scent to your home that is welcoming and pleasant, try adding fresh flowers by the door and in the kitchen. Bake a fresh batch of cookies. Spray an air freshener throughout the house.

It also might be worth checking the seals around your windows. A lot of heat can be lost through your windows and a buyer could be put off by a house that feels cold. If you are unable to seal them yourself it might be worth calling your local mastic man, they are often pretty cheap and the job will take a matter of minutes.

Selling your home isn’t always an easy task. By using these tips to help get your home in the best condition to attract top buyers, you could increase the chancing of selling your home and maybe even increasing the valuation. The more you can do to prepare it, the better chance you have of getting a buyer willing to pay your asking price and therefore the quicker you can move along the process.