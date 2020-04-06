6 Expert Locksmith Tips That Will Help Secure Your Home

For most people, their homes and families are their most valuable possessions. Even if you rent, your home is still supposed to be that place of safety, security, and comfort for your family. Despite this fact, many people still spend more time decorating their homes than securing them, and that’s just what criminals want. Let’s see how we can change that with some expert advice from our locksmith.

Home Safety And Security Tips From The Pros

1. Secure All Doors

From patio doors to side doors and front doors, make sure all your entry doors are properly secured.

Sliding doors are a particularly vulnerable spot because most models use a latch, not a lock. Try these tips to better secure it:

Apply shatterproof film

Use a metal or wooden bar to secure the track ( blocking bar)

Install a security pin

Add alarm sensors

To all other doors, you’ll want to add a deadbolt, which is a lock with a steel bolt. Single-cylinder models operate by an inside twist knob and outside key set. These are adequate for doors without glass and far from windows. Otherwise, you’ll want a double-cylinder deadbolt that requires a key for both inside and outside locking/unlocking, which prevents an intruder from simply breaking glass to reach around and unlock it manually.

2. Secure Other Possible Entry Points

You want to ensure access points like the following have sturdy locking mechanisms and sensors:

Windows

Garage doors

Roof access to the attic

Basement hatches are all potential entry points

Don’t forget to lock up outdoor storage buildings, especially if they have tools like ladders and screwdrivers that criminals could use to gain entry into your home.

Several aftermarket window locks, such as pin, key, wedge, or sash locks, can be used to upgrade flimsy standard window locks.

Tempered, plexiglass, or polycarbonate glass is four to ten times more impact-resistant than standard glass.

If you really want to ensure nothing is coming through your window, then you might want to look at window bars. Today’s window bars come in a variety of customizable styles, making them much less of an eyesore than previous versions.

3. Add Lightening And Eliminate Hiding Spots

Those with nefarious plans conceal themselves in the dark of night. Ensure your home’s landscape is a major deterrent with the following:

Flood Lights

Motion lights

Pathway lights

Light timers set to come on if you frequently return home in the dark

Trim thick, overgrown greenery

4. Invest In A Home Security System

With over two million burglaries committed in the U.S. each year, security systems have evolved to accommodate the needs of almost any homeowner. Of course, you can choose where and how many sensors to use and what supplement equipment, such as cameras and lights, to add to a basic system. That said, you’ll have two main choices for the system itself:

Monitored or unmonitored – Monitored systems are hooked up to a control panel that signals a subscription security provider when a sensor is tripped. An unmonitored system is a standalone alarm that simply sounds from the sensor itself. Wired or wireless – wired systems have cameras, sensors, and/or motion detectors hard wired to a control panel. Wireless systems work on either batteries or WIFI.

5. Be Careful With Spare Keys

Most intruders will find a spare key if it’s on your property. Yet, we all have those moments where we forget our house keys, right? If you’ve completed the above tips, then you’ll find it nearly impossible to break into your own home. So, what can you do to have a backup plan and keep your home secure?

Leave your spare key off your property – nearby family member, work desk, or your vehicle. You can even speak with a nearby trusted neighbor about a key swap. You leave your spare key in their yard and they leave theirs in yours.

6. Don’t Advertise You’re Burglar-Worthy

In the age of social media, almost any criminal can look at your posts to see that you’re out of town or have bought a luxury item. And, keep in mind that privacy settings on your own page doesn’t mean that those you tag in posts have the same precautions.

Be careful that your location settings are off so that criminals can’t use technology to track when you’re away from home. At home, you’ll also want to ensure your WiFi is password protected.

Of course, your home itself can also advertise that you’re away, such as the same lights being on/off for an extended period of time. Home automation is great for this. Such capabilities not only enable you to set timers and remotely control the home’s functions… should your home be burglarized, then you’ll get an immediate notification on your smart device. In some cases, you can even remotely re-lock the doors to help slow the criminal’s escape until authorities arrive.

When To Call In A Locksmith?

You’ll want to keep all the measures you’ve implemented in good working order by having your locks routinely checked for maintenance and repairs. If you’re in the process of upgrading your home’s security, a locksmith can provide expert advice on the best locking mechanisms to secure your home.

If you’ve recently bought a home, lost your keys, or been burglarized, then you should Google “locksmith near me” for rekeying services. The locksmith can quickly replace the old lock pins in your door.

Is Your Home As Safe As It Should Be?

Looking at these six home security tips and need for a locksmith, is your home at its safest? If not, you should strongly consider upping your game. Today’s criminals are smart, but your home can be smarter with a little help from its owner.