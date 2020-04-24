5 Software Development Strategies That Improve Project Deployment

There are several software development strategies that improve project deployment for enterprise teams. Depending on your project scope, delivery requirements, or resource constraints, there are several development strategies available. Choosing the best development methodology helps software developers expedite the application delivery process while simultaneously improving the quality of end-products.

Before you begin practicing a specific methodology, you need to consider the various strategies available. Read on to learn about the essential software development strategies that improve project deployment.

Waterfall Method

The waterfall method is one of the most historically popular software development strategies. There is a series of sequential steps within this development methodology. While the process varies amongst development teams, most commonly the process consists of phases like requirements, design, implementation, verification, and maintenance. Within each of these phases, there are several objective tasks that must be completed.

Completing project tasks through this linear development method makes processes easier to visualize and manage. For this reason, it is often favored amongst software beginners or entry-level software of app development teams. Consider the waterfall method as you familiarize yourself with the essential development strategies that improve project deployment.

DevOps Methodology

DevOps is one of the largest growing and most popular strategies for software development. This methodology combines the functions of your development and operations department in order to deliver results that improve project deployment. From your development team, they require expertise in areas like coding, building, and testing. On the other hand, your operations team provides knowledge in fields like deployment, functioning, and monitoring.

Together, these two departments can work together for the successful planning and release of software programs. DevOps practices are largely known for their ability to accelerate application delivery. At the same time, they are able to significantly lower the failure rate of new applications.

There are a number of reputable providers offering sophisticated DevOps tools. These tools are simple to use, and integrate directly with your Docker registry. Established platforms like JFrog offer sophisticated DevOps tools that deliver security, speed, agility, and quality to your application development.

Incremental Model

The incremental model is another unique software delivery strategy favored by many developers. This development model greatly expedites software releases while simultaneously managing application quality. In order to do so, this model releases several incremental software releases. Each updated release will come out at a later date, and offer several additional features.

Through this, developers can quickly plan and release a base model of an application. Then, they can work on updates while software is live. Besides the incremental releases however, the structure followed is very similar to the waterfall method. First, you identify and verify requirements, specifications, and the architectural design. Following that, you can deliver the initial release. With the ‘rough draft’ of applications delivered, you can focus on stringent maintenance, while simultaneously configuring updated releases.

Incremental releases allow you the time to properly configure programs. All of the current business-critical web design trends emphasize the need for multiple, secure testing layers prior to software deployment.

Rapid Application Development

The rapid application development, or RAD, strategy is a unique software process designed to produce improved application deployment. The RAD strategy is known for its ability to produce high-quality software products for relatively low investment and maintenance costs. The rapid deployment process utilizes four distinct phases to obtain its results. First, you need to analyze the requirements.

Then, configure user design and backend construction. Finally, you can focus on application cut-over. This methodology is integral to deliver projects with clearly defined business objectives and user groups. Accelerated development makes this methodology especially advantageous for time-sensitive software projects.

Agile Development

Software development teams can additionally utilize agile methodologies to improve project deployment. Agile development is most commonly practiced to minimize development risks whenever features are added. For example, this methodology alleviates risks incurred by cost overruns, changing requirements, and bugs. Within, agile development, there are several distinct strategies practiced.

Popular forms include crystal, XP (extreme programming), FDD (feature driven development), and scrum. Agile processes separate tasks into categories for planning, collaboration, and deliverables. This allows development teams to effectively maintain backlogs, hold daily reviews, and obtain reliable feedback.

There are several software development strategies for web design teams looking to improve project deployment. Choosing the best development methodology helps you improve application quality while simultaneously accelerating delivery. Consider the waterfall method in order to follow a series of simple, straightforward steps.

The DevOps model combines the functions of your development and operations department to deliver seamless applications. Consider the incremental development model in order to deliver base products fast, and release updated versions later on. If you are constrained by time or capital resources, consider the RAD, or rapid application development model. Furthermore, consider agile development to minimize various risks. Consider the points mentioned above to learn about the essential software development strategies that improve project deployment.