5 Restaurant Management Tips: Where Do You Focus?

No matter your service style or the size of your establishment, these suggestions can help you. Put this advice into action to excel in your efforts. Here are five restaurant management tips that you should know.

1. Continue Coaching and Cross-Train

When you hire staff, you need to make sure they follow specific protocols. You must not undervalue how important this is for your success. Don’t cut corners. For those of you who have been in the biz for a while, don’t think seasoned employees necessarily equates to abiding by procedures in place.

To get even more out of your team and save money, cross-train your crew. This helps you with volume increases at peak hours. Plus, if someone is unable to work, you have people who can step in without service interruptions. No matter a team member’s position, be certain that continued coaching is the cultural norm at your restaurant. Get as many different sets of hands wet taking on various tasks.

2. Prioritize Customer Service

If you fail to make customer service a cornerstone of your operations, you are doomed. Do not take the risk. Make sure you prioritize exceptional service to those who patronize your business. Regularly role-play with your staff to be certain they are taking this seriously.

Also, take the time to reach out to your customers for their feedback. See if they have ideas for areas of improvement. And be sure to stay on top of your restaurant’s online reviews. Whether interacting online or in-person with the public, do not ever go on the defensive when dealing with unhappy customers. Remember, word travels fast.

3. Abide by Service Industry Laws

Part of being a great restaurant manager means you ensure that employees and members of the public are safe when on your property. Be certain that you abide by all industry laws to make sure you are covered. These laws are in place to help people like you get the most out of your operation.

Make sure all necessary signage is posted and updated. Pay attention to sanitation procedures on the books and correctly label your dry-storage and refrigerated/frozen items, too. If serving alcohol, do not ever allow underage people to drink.

4. Utilize Restuarant Management Software

Should you think software won’t benefit you, think again. It’s more than necessary for you to be successful. Consider a schedule maker for example. Use an electronic system to alert your crew well in advance of their shifts. Your team also can use this software to communicate with one another.

Also, invest in a point of sale (POS) system. This will help you save money in the long run. Don’t only rely on paper trails and word of mouth if your ever need to dispute something. In addition to using it for customer orders and as your schedule maker, you can better track your inventory and money.

5. Excel at Advertising and Marketing

Take advantage of your opportunities to remind the public about your offerings. Make sure you utilize effective advertising and marketing strategies. You don’t even have to spend money to excel at this. Of course, you want to have a strong presence on social media. Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Tiktok, and Twitter are worthy of your consideration.

But also establish rapport with bloggers and press contacts. See if you can get your restaurant covered from time to time. Get featured in magazines, newspapers, and online write-ups. Try to gain appearances on radio and TV shows, too, and get media contacts to highlit your new menu items and specials. Finally, partner your restaurant with a local charitable cause and highlight that arrangement.

Bottom Line

Through the information above, you have learned about simple actions you can take to effectively run your establishment. Best wishes for your success.

