5 Easy Air Conditioner Maintenance Tips

It can be easy to take the air conditioner for granted until it begins to malfunction or breaks down, which can cause these interior setting to become warm quickly. An air conditioner is an important appliance on the property that requires property maintenance to keep it operating well during the warmer months of the year. If you want to provide a higher level of care to the system, there are a few important maintenance tips to follow.

Change the Filter

One of the most important steps you can take when performing maintenance on your AC is to change the air filter every month or two, depending on how much you use it. The air filter is prone to becoming clogged and dirty as the air conditioner operates, which can affect the airflow. If there’s a lack of airflow, it causes the parts to work harder than necessary.

Changing the air filter is essential to keep everything operating smoothly and will put less strain on the appliance, boosting its lifespan. The filter should fit properly and have a high MERV rating to ensure it collects more dust, dirt, and pollen.

Perform an Inspection

Hire a professional technician to perform a thorough inspection of the air conditioner each year to ensure all of the parts are still in good condition. During the inspection, the professional will also check the wiring and components. They’ll look for signs of overheating after turning off the power on the condenser unit. Some of the insulation may be melted, or the wires can be charred or black.

The inspection is necessary for protecting your safety on the property. It can also help you to avoid having to replace the unit if minor electrical issues become more extensive in the coming year.

If there are problems, the technician will communicate what needs attention. You can decide when to schedule the air conditioning repair in Las Vegas to ensure the appliance continues to be reliable long-term. You won’t have to worry about it breaking down in the middle of summer with certain repairs performed early on in the season.

Check the Thermostat

Checking the thermostat is also crucial to ensure it stays the correct temperature and doesn’t fluctuate throughout the day. Older, mechanical thermostats are more prone to issues and can develop issues throughout the year that affect the comfort in the home. You may notice that your electric bill continues to increase each month.

Consider upgrading to a smart thermostat to reduce your energy usage and have more control of the device by adjusting the temperature from your smartphone or tablet. Smart thermostats are also useful for tracking your energy usage and providing energy reports to ensure you can monitor it each season.

Clean the Outside Unit

Although the outside unit of the AC is built to be durable and withstand the elements, it can still malfunction if twigs or leaves get inside of the device. Not only can it cause mechanical issues, but the debris can lead to a lack of airflow, which can cause your energy usage to increase as the appliance works harder to cool the home.

Throughout the year, it’s also important to maintain the surrounding landscape. The steps to take include:

Trimming the shrubs

Checking for pests or critters

Cutting nearby trees or branches

Check the Fan on the Condenser Unit

If the blades on the condenser unit are in poor shape, then it can prevent the air conditioner from cooling your home properly. Turn the power off to the AC and inspect the blades for any chips or cracks that may be present. If you notice that the blades need to be replaced, consider hiring a technician to provide the necessary parts, and use the right equipment to avoid causing damage or putting yourself at risk of an injury.

For older air conditioners, the motor bearings on the fan need to be oiled regularly to keep the parts moving smoothly. With proper lubrication, it can also prevent excess wear from developing on the parts.

By maintaining your air conditioner throughout the year, the appliance can operate more efficiently to ensure you keep reduce your carbon footprint and extend the lifespan. You can have better indoor climate control and also avoid expensive repairs with the right maintenance tips followed.