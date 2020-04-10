4 Ways to Become a Better Coder

Becoming a coder or programmer is a great way to work independently or to seek out lucrative career opportunities throughout the IT industry. Whether you have an interest in becoming a coder to develop video games or if you have an interest in building websites, virtual reality platforms, mobile apps, or even new technology, there are a few ways to help become a better coder and program for any purpose.

Getting the Right Gear

Obtaining the right gear, equipment, and software is the first step to truly becoming a better programmer and coder, regardless of the type of products or content you intend to create as a programmer yourself. Without software and proper equipment, you may slow your own ability to learn and grow as a programmer and developer altogether.

Spend time researching programming software as well as coding tools such as writing programs, visual programming tools, and even design software that you may need for the type of coding you intend to do. When you are familiar with software and development options, it is much easier to find programming tools that are likely to assist you in your journey of learning and growing as a coder.

Update Your Computer

Seeking out the best laptop for programming is also highly advisable when you are intent on becoming a better coder and you want to do so as quickly as possible. When you have the best laptop for programming, it is much easier to load multiple programs, shift between programs and software, and upload items online to quickly review results and progress in real-time.

When you are thinking of investing in a new laptop for programming, be sure to compare your options by price, hard drive size, the processor included with each laptop, as well as the amount of RAM that is included with each laptop you are interested in. Seek out a laptop that is well-equipped to handle any of the programming and coding software you are interested in using regularly.

It is also advisable to seek out a laptop that not only has the hard drive space, but the processor and RAM that is capable of managing multiple programs, the internet, and any other tasks you intend on completing simultaneously without lag or trouble.

Set Goals

Once you have made the decision and commitment to becoming a programmer and improving your coding skills, it is important to begin setting both short and long-term goals that are most relevant to you. Setting both short and long-term goals can help you to gain valuable insight into the type of programming languages you should spend most of your time focusing on.

Consider the type of programming languages that are available while learning more about them to determine which language is right for you to learn first.

Some of the most common programming languages include:

HTML/HTML5

PHP

Java

Ruby On Rails

JavaScript

C

C+

CSS

Join Online Communities

One of the best ways to dive in headfirst into the realm of coding is to do so by joining an online programming community. Becoming a member of an online programming community will provide you access to additional free resources, guided tutorials, videos, and even new connections with other individuals who are also currently learning to program and code themselves.

Connecting with others within an online community is a great way to gain a competitive edge over others who are not as committed as improving their skills. Using an online community can provide you with more information, resources, and skills that may have otherwise required collegiate courses or a fee to learn and better understand elsewhere online.

While it is not possible to become a better programmer or coder overnight, you can begin making the necessary steps to truly improve your coding ability with a bit of effort. By taking the time to learn various coding programs while setting both short and long-term goals for yourself, you can begin making progress as a coder whether you intend to program professionally or even on your own personal time and as a hobby.