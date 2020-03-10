4 Mobile App Development Tips for Startups

Running a business in the modern age typically means that you will require some sort of mobile app to match. Regardless of the industry that you are entering, creating a mobile app serves as an extension of your business, giving your customer base online access to what your services are. There are a few things to keep in mind if you want to have a successful mobile app platform, so follow these tips from DevsData to have a successful launch.

Understand Customer Likes and Dislikes

If there is one quality that every mobile app should have, it should be user friendly. Therefore, it should cater specifically to what your customers want and need out of it. If it doesn’t motivate them to come back, then an app only serves as a waste of time. Therefore, this is where you will need to do some research in order to create an app that will motivate your users to come back and use it.

The key for success in this regard is retention. You don’t want them using the app just once and being done with it. Reach out to your customers and find out what they would like or dislike in a mobile app platform, and you’ll create the most user-friendly mobile app one could find.

Limit Ads and Banners

If there is one thing that will instantly turn off visitors to your mobile app, it is an endless succession of ads and banners. The best way for you to understand how annoying an experience this could be is to put yourself in the position of the user. Imagine trying to navigate through an app and being bombarded with an endless series of ad prompts where you need to manually press the “cancel” button. Many apps make this mistake, and then they believe they can offset this by giving users the option to get the “paid” version of the app that is ad-free.

If your aim is to steer away customers, this is the best way to go about it. Do not flood your app with banners and ads which makes user navigation a chore. You will certainly lose more customers than you will gain through this.

Technical Considerations

A lot of the success of your mobile app will depend on how well it is developed as well as the technical aspects. These include, but are not limited to:

OS updates

testing

functionality

speed

ease of use

You should take all of these considerations and use it to create an app that users can be proud of. One of the most essential aspects here is testing the app properly. You will likely spend long hours trying to come up with the most suitable app. The last thing you want to do is put all of that hard work to waste by refusing to adequately test it.

There are plenty of options available for you to use to test it out. You can do so by utilizing online simulators to determine if there are bugs that need to be ironed out. This will help improve the user experience tremendously. While doing so, you should also see if your app is compatible with the two primary operating systems, Android and iOS.

Keep it Simple

The worst thing you can do with a new mobile app is flood it with technicalities that will increase the learning curve for new users. If there is one thing that mobile users are looking for in their mobile apps, it is simplicity. They should be able to navigate to wherever they want and achieve their goals with little difficulty. If the interface is needlessly complex or if the navigation simply takes too long, it won’t bode well for the long-term of your app. The end game is to expand your reach and have consumers coming back. Don’t ruin it by making it complex.

As you can see, there is much detail that goes into creating an app conducive to your customers. If you follow all of these tips, you will create an app that your customer base will make a part of their daily routine.