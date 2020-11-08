2022 GMC Hummer EV: What We Know So Far

There’s no denying that the future of driving lies with electric vehicles. The number of electric cars on our daily commutes continues to grow. It’s not hard to see why this is the case. Charging stations are becoming much more prominent around the country.

Some workplaces are even installing charging stations on-site. Additionally, the range of these vehicles has continued to increase with each passing year, as the time to charge them has been reduced. With all the savings at the pump, and in overall maintenance, it is no wonder why so many people are choosing electric.

Since GMC is the kind of brand that always wants to be at the forefront of the automotive industry, they have started to develop what they are calling “the world’s first all-electric supertruck.” The 2022 GMC Hummer EV has a lot of people excited and intrigued. Here is what we know about this truck so far.

The 2022 GMC Hummer EV is Going to Be a Powerful Truck

The early reports about the power and capability of the 2022 GMC Hummer EV point are astonishing. This GMC electric truck is expected to be able to generate up to 1,000 horsepower and 11,500 pound-feet of torque, according to GMC estimates. It is also supposed to be quite fast; going from zero to 60 mph in three seconds. It sounds like getting behind the wheel of a GMC Hummer EV will be unlike any pickup driving experience out there.

It Will Make Great Use of Current Electric Vehicle Technology

For many people, taking the plunge into electric vehicles means that they need to see that the vehicles have a significant enough range to meet their lifestyle needs. The 2022 GMC Hummer EV is planning on pushing electric technology to new heights. It is expected that this electric truck will have a range of 350 miles per charge. It will also be able to charge quickly.

Specific trim levels will have the ability to charge for 100 miles of driving in just ten minutes. The Hummer EV also plans on utilizing regenerative braking to maximize the range that drivers will have with it. Rob from therobsway.com notes that there is also a feature called Regen on Demand™ that uses a steering wheel paddle to get more range for the driver.

The 2022 GMC Hummer EV Trim Levels

We know that, upon launch, the 2022 GMC Hummer EV will have four trim levels from which to choose. Prices are expected to start at $79,995 and plateau at $112,595 for the top trim level. Each trim level promises to offer a driving experience, unlike anything a pickup driver has seen. The four trim levels are as follows:

Hummer EV2

Hummer EV2X

Hummer EV3X

Hummer EV Edition 1

The GMC Hummer EV Promises to Be an Off-Roading Beast

Are you a fan of off-roading? Many drivers enjoy the chance to explore areas of the world that are typically off-limits. It is looking like the 2022 GMC Hummer EV is going to give drivers the opportunity to conquer muddy, rocky, and other adventurous terrains. The Hummer EV is going to come standard with an independent front and rear suspension to give drivers the opportunity to enjoy a comfortable ride when they are on the road, but the capability to dominate when they are off the paved paths. It will also feature full underbody armor to protect itself against the various uneven terrain and obstacles drivers face when they are off-roading.

Also, the available four-wheel steering may be a game-changer when it comes to a variety of situations. GMC states that the agile handling provided by this feature will make it easier for drivers to navigate their off-road adventures, as well as fit into tight parking spots. Fan of off-roading may also enjoy the available Adaptive Air Suspension. It will give them the chance to adjust the height of this GMC truck based on the conditions they are expected to encounter. This suspension can give drivers up to two extra inches of ground clearance.

The 2022 GMC Hummer EV is Available to Reserve

Understandably, the 2022 GMC Hummer EV has created a lot of intrigue and excitement. There are many people who want to be part of the first generation of this impressive truck. Reservations are currently open for those who are interested in purchasing a Hummer EV. If you are interested in reserving your own, you can go to the GMC website and fill out the simple form today.