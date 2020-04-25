11 Productive Things you can do during COVID-19 Lockdown

Staying at home has become the new normal as COVID-19 continues to claim lives world over. There’s no safer place than home quite literally. While you may be itchy to see the world as we knew it, you can still make the most of this lockdown period. Here are eleven things you can do to make staying home exciting and productive.

1. Do your home workout

Lockdown provides more than enough time to get your body back in shape. Train your muscles and work on your summer beach body. Join online workout communities and keep that excess fat in check. Stick to whatever exercise routine you choose and remain fit throughout this period. It goes beyond your body. The workout sessions are also beneficial for your mind.

2. Start an online course

Sign up for the online course you’ve always made a mental note to start. Dedicate two to three hours to learning and perfecting this skill. Learning how to code may be an excellent place to start in today’s increasingly digital age. Post-COVID-19, these skills may mean new job opportunities or a promotion at your workplace.

3. Nurture family bonds

Take time to connect to your loved ones. Play games together and reignite the connections you once had with your kids. Age-old board and card games will keep you engaged for hours on end. Organize a dozen picnics in the backyard and get to know each other better. Restrict your screen time and spend the excess hours with family instead.

4. Learn to play an instrument

Re-tune the guitar that has been lying around and get your fingers happy again. Dust off the family piano stashed in your study and play sweet melodies. With all this free time, you’ll surprise yourself with how much talent you had hidden under your sleeves.

5. Tend your garden

Take a break from your indoors and create a tranquil setting in your outdoor oasis. Water the flowers regularly and cut the grass to an appropriate height. While at it, think about the possibility of a kitchen garden in your backyard. Vegetable and fruit seeds can turn your backyard into a flourishing kitchen garden.

6. Create Personalized Home Décor

Get a couple of DIY videos and give your home a makeover. Use your old-rugged clothes to make doormats and repaint your furniture. Create bookshelves from cardboard that lies around and make your candles while at it.

7. Try a new recipe

Wear a chef’s hat and step up your kitchen skills during this lockdown. Use your ingredients sparingly as you won’t be visiting the grocery store as often as you’d like. You could also think about different cocktails to go with these delicacies. This lockdown may also be an ideal time to go for a body detox with homemade meals.

8. Keep a journal

Jot down your dreams and ideas before you go to bed. Write about your day or plan for the next day, as you think of your best ideas. If you get inspired, then create a set of goals you can work towards when COVID-19 is over.

9. Do Yoga

Reenergize every morning with regular sessions of yoga. Book an online yoga workshop and organize your thoughts before going through the day. Besides your mind, your back, eyes, and general wellness will receive a significant boost.

10. Organize your cabinets

Declutter your wardrobe and make good use of spare boxes. Get rid of the old clothes and the pair of jeans that no longer fits you. No need to hold on to clothes that won’t see the light of day any time soon. Donate the clothes or pass them on to friends when things get back to normal. Don’t stop with clothes. Old accessories, toys, and shoes should also go.

11. Upcycle the clutter

Find dry waste lying around in the house and let your creativity run loose. Convert empty plastic bottles into pretty hanging planters and turn old boots into flower vases. Find good use for your cartons and boxes as you create more space in the house.

In Conclusion

Don't spend all your days on the sofa catching the latest Netflix shows and laughing at memes. Let your creative juices flow and make memories with family during the COVID-19 lockdown.