10 Korean Beauty And Skin Care Brands You’ll Want To Try Out ASAP

With so many different and new beauty products on the market, it can be hard to know where to begin. But look no further than KollectionK.com. When you shop on KollectionK.com’s website, you will find that you have many new and trending products right at your fingertips. They even offer free shipping over $60. There are many different products to choose from, but some of the trending products you’ll want to try will include:

PERIPERA Peri’s Ink VELVET Lip Tint mise en scene Perfect Rose Perfume Hair Serum ETUDE HOUSE Hydrocolloid Patch A’PIEU Pro-Curling Back Fixer Mascara Laneige NEW BB Cushion face makeup Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Laneige Water Bank Ultra Moisture Cream Innisfree Jeju Cherry Blossom Jelly Cream The Face Shop Real Nature Face Masks Mamonde Rose Water Toner

Makeup Bag Essentials

If you’re looking for a great matte lip tint that is nourishing and that will last throughout the day, Peripera Peri’s Ink Velvet Lip Tint will not disappoint. They are easy to apply and will leave your lips feeling silky smooth without feeling sticky or heavy. They also come in a variety of fun and bright colors.

Of course, no makeup bag would be complete without a reliable mascara. The A’PIEU Pro-Curling Back Fixer Mascara will elongate your lashes without smearing or smudging your look. This mascara is lightweight and will last all day so you can apply in the morning and forget about it as you go through your day routine.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask is just what you need if you have dry lips that need a little TLC. Simply apply before bedtime and wake up to smooth lips.

Laneige NEW BB Cushion face makeup is another go-to that you will want to have on hand. It will leave your skin feeling feather-soft while covering up pores. It is available in many tints such as Beige, Porcelain, Ivory, and Cool Sand, to name a few.

Whether you are shopping around for a few or many beauty products, you can always find a great price for Laneige on KollectionK.

Masks, Toners, Serums, and Patches

Sometimes life happens, and it leaves behind an unsightly scar. That doesn’t mean that you need to accept it and live with scarring. All you need is the right product, such as the ETUDE HOUSE Hydrocolloid Patch. This product helps to reduce the appearance of scars. They are easy-to-use patches that fit perfectly over acne and pimples and are a discreet way to manage unwanted imperfections.

Face sheet masks are a fun way to brighten skin and come in many different scents and types. The Face Shop offers many different vegetable sheets to choose from, such as Aloe, Blueberry, Pomegranate, Lemon, Cucumber, Mung Bean, Honey, and Kelp. They adhere to the skin so you can apply and let them work their magic for about 10 to 15 minutes while you relax.

Hair Serums are also trending, such as the mise en scene Perfect Rose Perfume Hair Serum. It has a soothing Damask Rose Oil scent that will strengthen your locks with natural oils such as Jojoba Seed Oil, Olive Oil, and Apricot Seed Oil, to name a few. To gain the beauty benefits that this product has to offer, all you need to do is apply after washing your hair and then styling as usual.

Mamonde Rose Water Toner is a best seller and is both moisturizing as well as soothing. A toner helps to tighten up the skin so that you look and feel younger.

Skin Care

It is important to take care of your skin, and Laneige Water Bank Ultra Moisture Cream is ideal for dry skin. It lasts for 24-hours and actually helps to build up your skin’s ability to stay moisturized. It contains nourishing and natural ingredients such as grape seed oil, antioxidants, and mango seed oil and will make your skin feel revitalized.

Innisfree Jeju Cherry Blossom Jelly Cream brightens dull skin and contains sugar beet extracts. It is moisturizing and will make you feel pampered every time you use it. It also absorbs quickly and will not leave your skin feeling greasy.