10 Dubai Travel Tips That No One Has Ever Told You

Dubai is a beautiful city in the United Arab Emirates. It has become more and more popular as a travel destination among globe trotters from around the world. There is truly something for everyone to experience in this beautiful city. Below you can find ten travel tips that you had not yet thought of for your trip.

1. Learn the Dubai International Airport

It is imperative that you learn as much as you can about the Dubai International Airport. This is one of the largest airports in the world, and it can be very tedious and confusing to get out of. Do not plan anything right after your arrival due to the time constraints you may experience at the airport.

2. Only Drink Alcohol Indoors

Dubai follows many Islamic traditions and rules. For this reason, it is imperative that you only drink alcohol indoors. You should try to only drink in the bars and restaurants that offer alcohol in order to not get in trouble. Make sure you understand the rules concerning tobacco products as well.

3. Visit a Mall

When in most other countries, it is natural to think of a mall as a place to just go shopping at some of your favorite stores and grab a quick bite to eat. In Dubai, however, the malls are on a whole other level. They have many indoor activities inside including aquariums, game centers, and other tourist-based attractions to keep you and your family entertained.

4. Try Multicultural Food

When visiting Dubai, do not just stick to food that you know. Eat at restaurants that offer a wide assortment of multicultural food options. It is important to try the local food, as well as the other cultural foods found in this great city. There is food from places like Iran, the Philippines, Ethiopia, and Pakistan just to name a few.

5. Learn the Work Week

The work week in Dubai is completely different in the city. Individuals will typically return to work on Sunday rather than Monday, and they will have Friday off. For this reason, many activities and events occur on Friday and Saturday rather than Saturday and Sunday as you may be accustomed to.

6. Use Your Car

Using your vehicle is the safest way to travel in Dubai. Though you may think of a big city as being pedestrian-friendly, Dubai is not like this. It is important, rather, that you remain in your car to see the sights and sounds in order to feel the safest and to remain the healthiest in the extreme temperatures offered in this city.

7. Consider a Van Rental Service

As noted above, the easiest way to get around Dubai is by vehicle. For this reason, you should look into a van rental Dubai. A rental will allow you to get around the city without having to rely on taxi services or on other public transportation offerings. You can get where you want to go when you want to be there.

8. Engage in Nightlife

Dubai has an exciting nightlife. There are bars, nightclubs, lounges, and restaurants that are open late depending on what you are comfortable with attending. There are even yachts on the city’s waterways that allow you to party into the early hours of the morning. Most places are even open until at least 3:00 am.

9. Discover the Culture

Beneath the city lights is a vibrant culture in Dubai. The city has a long history full of excitement. You can visit markets in which you can obtain goods from some of the locals that tell of the culture such as spices, trinkets, and other goods. Make sure you have plenty of the currency of Dubai in order to purchase, however.

10. Attend a Camel Race

One event that is very unique to Dubai is camel racing. The “jockeys” on the camels are robots that are controlled by a non-rider. It is truly something that you have to experience for yourself.

Final Thoughts

Dubai has a wonderful culture, great attractions, and a great vibe. It is important that you follow all of the appropriate tips listed above in order to enjoy your trip to Dubai as much as possible. Do not forget to get a van rental either to feel safe when wandering around the city.